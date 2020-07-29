  1. Home
Low-cost carrier Scoot to resume flights between Taiwan and South Korea

Scoot to increase flights between Taipei and Singapore, ANA between Songshan Airport and Tokyo's Haneda

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/29 15:43
Singaporean carrier Scoot plans to resume flights between Taiwan and Seoul on Aug. 16 

Singaporean carrier Scoot plans to resume flights between Taiwan and Seoul on Aug. 16  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Low-cost carrier Scoot will resume flights between Taipei and the South Korean capital of Seoul on Aug. 16, and flights will be added on the route to Singapore, reports said Wednesday (July 29).

Scoot, which is owned by Singapore Airlines, and Thai-based carrier Nok terminated their joint venture NokScoot just last month due to the impact of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The airline plans to fly from Taipei on Friday and Sunday afternoons, with return flights to leave Seoul on Saturday and Monday mornings, CNA reported. Scoot will deploy the Boeing 787-9 on the route.

Flights between Singapore and Taipei will double to two a week, leaving Singapore Friday and Sunday morning, with the return flight taking off from Taipei at around noon on Saturday and Monday.

Due to the pandemic, food and other services will be extremely limited. Passengers will be required to wear masks at all times and to maintain social distancing, the report said.

Meanwhile, Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) has announced it is resuming services between Taipei Songshan Airport and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Aug. 3 with two flights a week, on Monday and Friday.
