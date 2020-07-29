Taiwan’s Eva Air wins 5 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Even amid the pandemic, Eva Air has once again been recognized by global travelers in the Travelers’ Choice awards, which were announced by Tripadvisor on Monday (July 27).

Eva Air was ranked the 7th best airline in the world by the U.S. travel website, in addition to four more honors. The Taiwanese airline also won the award for Best Business Class.

In terms of region, Eva was also found to be one of the best airlines in Asia, along with Taiwan’s China Airlines, Singapore Airlines, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, and Thai Airways. The airline won Best Business Class in Asia as well as Best Premium Economy in Asia.

Eva Air President Sun Chia-ming (孫嘉明) said he was happy to receive support from passengers around the world, according to CNA. He added that despite the global aviation industry facing the COVID-19 pandemic, Eva Air is dedicated to improving every aspect of its services.

Sun pointed out that at the beginning of the pandemic, the airline adopted preventative measures for its inflight meal services and continuously re-examined the service process in response to COVID-19 developments. They also introduced cabin disinfection and cleaning while making epidemic prevention information available for passengers to provide trustworthy flight service.

The Taiwanese company won its first Travelers’ Choice award in 2017. It has won awards from Tripadvisor for the past four consecutive years.