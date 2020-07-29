Taiwan marks 112 days without new local coronavirus case

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (July 29) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), with all 189 persons known to have come into contact with an infected Thai worker testing negative for the virus.

During his weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there were no new cases of coronavirus. Taiwan's total number of cases still stands at 467.

Regarding the case of a Thai migrant worker who tested positive for coronavirus four days after returning to Thailand, Chen said that the nucleic acid and serum antibody tests for all 189 people confirmed to have come in contact with the man in Taiwan have come back negative. Based on the test results, there does not appear to have been any transmission of the disease at the Taoyuan factory where the man worked, and the source of his infection is still under investigation, Chen said.

The CECC on Wednesday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 81,167 COVID-19 tests, with 80,105 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 112 days, with the last local case reported on April 8. Out of 467 total confirmed cases, 376 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 441 have been released from hospital isolation. This leaves only 19 people still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in hospital isolation wards in Taiwan.