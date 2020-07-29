US lists all 5 Taiwanese telecom companies as ‘Clean 5G’ networks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All five telecom service providers in Taiwan have now been listed as “Clean 5G” networks by the United States, reports said Wednesday (July 29).

Chunghwa Telecom and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co. already featured on an earlier version of the list, but the State Department also added Taiwan Mobile, Taiwan Star Telecom, and Asia Pacific Telecom on the latest issue, CNA reported.

The “Clean Networks” program came about by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) forming a group of 25 experts to draw up criteria to assess the trustworthiness of telecom suppliers.

The effort would like countries and companies to protect their vital telecom networks “from malign actors by relying on only trusted vendors who are not subject to unjust or extra-judicial control by authoritarian governments, such as the Chinese Communist Party,” the State Department mentioned on its website.

“Clean Telcos,” according to the list, include leading telecom service providers from Canada, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, France, Great Britain, Spain, and Scandinavian countries.

In April, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that untrustworthy telecom suppliers would be kept out of networks to or from diplomatic facilities, explicitly mentioning Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE. “We will keep doing all we can to keep our critical data and our networks safe from the Chinese Communist Party,” he concluded.