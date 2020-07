Portland overcomes miscues, gets past Cincinnati in shootout

FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton makes a save off a corner kick during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers, Tu... FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton makes a save off a corner kick during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

FC Cincinnati midfielder Joseph-Claude Gyau (36) leaps over Portland Timbers defender Jorge Villafana (4) while controlling the ball during the first ... FC Cincinnati midfielder Joseph-Claude Gyau (36) leaps over Portland Timbers defender Jorge Villafana (4) while controlling the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

FC Cincinnati defender Andrew Gutman attempts a header on goal between Portland Timbers defender Chris Duvall (15) and forward Yimmi Chara, right, dur... FC Cincinnati defender Andrew Gutman attempts a header on goal between Portland Timbers defender Chris Duvall (15) and forward Yimmi Chara, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri is separated from the ball by FC Cincinnati defender Tom Pettersson, left, as midfielder Caleb Stanko (33) wa... Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri is separated from the ball by FC Cincinnati defender Tom Pettersson, left, as midfielder Caleb Stanko (33) watches during the second half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark made up for his mistake late in the second half with a key save in the penalty shootout, and the Timbers advanced past FC Cincinnati into the quarterfinals of the MLS is Back tournament on Tuesday night.

Portland beat Cincinnati 4-2 in the shootout after the sides played to a 1-1 draw in regulation.

Clark’s blunder led to a penalty and Cincinnati’s tying goal in the 81st minute from Jürgen Locadia. But in the penalty shootout, Clark smothered Locadia’s attempt in the third round to give the Timbers the advantage.

Cincinnati’s Kendall Waston hit his shot over the crossbar in the fourth round and Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored to close out the victory.

Diego Valeri, Felipe Mora and Sebastian Blanco also scored in the shootout for Portland. The Timbers became the fifth Western Conference team to reach the final eight of the tournament and will face New York City FC in the quarterfinals on Saturday night.

Niezgoda gave Portland a 1-0 lead with his goal in the 67th minute. Blanco found Niezgoda open in the middle of the penalty area. Niezgoda controlled the pass with his right foot and poked the shot with his left past Cincinnati goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton. It was the first goal allowed by Cincinnati since the opening match of the tournament.

Portland’s goal came only a few minutes after Cincinnati appeared to take the lead. Mathieu Deplagne’s goal off a free kick was disallowed after video review determined Deplagne was offside.

But Clark’s mistake gave Cincinnati a chance. Rather than picking up a loose Cincinnati pass, Clark attempted to play it with his feet. The ball bounced too far away and he clipped Allan Cruz while diving for the ball. Locadia converted the penalty to pull Cincinnati even.

Clark nearly gifted another goal five minutes later when he mishandled Siem De Jong’s shot from distance. But Locadia made an equally awful mistake in the 88th minute when he missed a wide-open attempt from inside the 6-yard box, sending his shot over the crossbar.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports