Yonex Taipei Open 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the coronavirus pandemic worsens around the world, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and its Taiwanese host and partner announced on Wednesday (July 29) that the Yonex Taipei Open 2020 has now been canceled rather than suspended.

Taiwanese badminton aces Chou Tien-chen (周天成), Wang Tzu-wei (王子維) along with other celebrated competitors were expected to compete in the event for the lucrative US$500,000 purse in the finals. The contest had been originally scheduled for Sept. 1-6 in Taipei.

The Chinese Taipei Badminton Association (CTBA), the local host of the competition, told media that the organization was given a green light in June for the event, given Taiwan's relative success in dealing with the pandemic, but the quarantine rules for internationally arriving players as well as other safety concerns have discouraged teams from participating. The Malaysian, Indian, Japanese, and South Korean teams were all said to have withdrawn.

As a result, the CTBA announced the decision to cancel in light of the ongoing spread of the deadly virus and in order to comply with the travel restrictions enacted by local health authorities.