Taiwan's Taoyuan disinfects district where infected Thai worker lived

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to news that a Thai migrant worker who tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) after he returned to his home country had lived and worked in Taoyuan, the northern Taiwan city has carried out disinfection and contact tracing in specific locations in Xinwu District.

On Monday (July 27) news broke that a Thai migrant worker residing in northern Taiwan returned to Thailand on July 21 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 25. The man had entered Taiwan on Jan. 17, 2018, and departed the country on July 21 of this year, without leaving at any point in between those dates, according to the CECC.

After being notified by Thai health officials of the man's infection, the CECC traced 189 people who recently came in contact with him. The recent contacts include 18 people in his dormitory, 11 employees in his workplace, and 160 other employees of the company in northern Taiwan.

Currently, 29 people have been tested for the coronavirus, with 28 testing negative. One more person is awaiting the results of the test.

The CECC said that in order to reduce the risk of infection, a total of 160 other employees of the company have been tested on Tuesday (July 28), but none of them have exhibited any suspected symptoms.



Disinfection being carried out in Taoyuan factory. (Taoyuan Department of Health photo)

That same day, The Taoyuan City Government announced that all relevant units were on high alert. The epidemic prevention and disinfection unit of the Environmental Protection Administration dispatched two vehicles and seven disinfection personnel to Xinwu District in the afternoon to carry out comprehensive disinfection of the factory area.

The city's health department also cooperated with specialists from Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to conduct an investigation of the facility. The Taoyuan City Government also coordinated the CDC in identifying all the persons who recently came in contact with the Thai worker and arranged for them to be tested for the disease.

In response to a notice issued by a factory, which had circulated online warning people not to go to the "Taoyuan Area" in order to avoid the risk of being infected, Taoyuan City officials said that all persons who came in contact with the worker have been placed in a quarantine center and the factory area has been disinfected, reported TVBS. They urged the public not to panic.

Beyond the factory and his dormitory, the CECC says that the only other location in Taoyuan that the Thai patient is believed to have recently visited was a shopping mall, where he visited with his girlfriend to go shopping on his rest day. The CECC is still tracing his recent movements in the city prior to leaving the country.



Notice sent by factory warning public not to visit Taoyuan. (Facebook, 桃園爆報 photo)