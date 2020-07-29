Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanks US congressman for political support

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (July 28) expressed appreciation to U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany (R-WI) for drafting an amendment that would eliminate restrictions on U.S.-Taiwan relations.

MOFA spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) pointed out that Tiffany had proposed an amendment to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in the House of Representatives last Tuesday (July 21), calling for the removal of stipulations that impede further expansion of U.S.-Taiwan ties, CNA reported.

Ou thanked the U.S. representative on behalf of the ministry for encouraging eased restrictions on Taiwan-U.S. relations and for continuing to act in support of Taiwan. She added that Taiwan will pay close attention to the follow-up review of the amendment and continue close communication with the U.S. in a pragmatic manner so as to deepen the bilateral partnership on the basis of the existing sound foundation.

The House passed the NDAA last on July 21 with a vote of 295 to 125. The Senate version of the bill was passed just two days later.

The Senate bill proposes that the U.S. invite Taiwan to participate in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), which is the largest international naval warfare exercise in the world, and other joint training programs and bilateral military exchanges. The bill also suggests that the Department of Defense dispatch Navy hospital ships to make port calls in Taiwan in order to continue the two sides' collaboration in combating the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.