Japan fumes over 'comfort women' statue in South Korea said to resemble Abe

Japanese officials on Tuesday expressed anger over a pair of South Korean statues commemorating so-called comfort women who were forced to work in frontline brothels created for Japanese soldiers during the colonial occupation of the Korean Peninsula.

The statues comprise a seated woman in front of a kneeling man. Media reports suggested that the man appeared to resemble Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"If the reports are accurate, then there would be a decisive impact on Japan-Korea relations," said Japan's chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga. "I think such a thing is unforgivable under international courtesy."

'Eternal Atonement'

The statues were installed at botanic garden in the mountain town of Pyeongchang. The owner, Kim Chang-ryeol, said the statues were his idea but he did not expect them to generate such controversy.

"The man could be Abe and also couldn't be Abe," Kim told AP news agency. "The man represents anyone in a position of responsibility who could sincerely apologize to the victims of sexual slavery, now or in the future. It could even be the girl's father."

"That's why the statues were named 'Eternal Atonement'."

Renewed tensions after 2015 accord

South Korea's Foreign Ministry spokesman Kim In-chul said countries should consider "international comity" when it concerns the heads of state and governments. However, he did not offer an answer when asked whether that should extend to private citizens, such as Kim Chang-ryeol

South Korea-Japanese relations hit a major snag last year on the comfort women issue, when the government of South Korean President Moon Jae-in suggested that a 2015 deal that saw Abe apologize and provide about $9 million to a foundation supporting victims was illegitimate. That deal was reached with Moon's predecessor.

A South Korea court also ruled that Japanese firms operating in South Korea must pay compensation to Koreans who worked for them during World War II. Japan responded by curbing exports on high-tech products to South Korea.

