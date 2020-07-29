Mexico City police chief back on job after attack

FILE - In this April 16, 2017 file photo, Omar Garcia Harfuch speaks during a press conference at the Mexican embassy in Guatemala City. Heavily arme... FILE - In this April 16, 2017 file photo, Omar Garcia Harfuch speaks during a press conference at the Mexican embassy in Guatemala City. Heavily armed gunmen attacked and wounded Garcia Harfuch, who is currently Mexico City’s police chief, in the early morning hours of Friday, June 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City’s police chief has returned full-time to work one month after a brazen attack left him with three bullet wounds and his two bodyguards and a bystander dead.

Omar García Harfuch appeared with Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum at a news conference Tuesday wearing a suit and a brace on his right arm. He returned to work full time Monday.

On June 26, some two dozen gunmen ambushed García’s armored vehicle before dawn on one of the capital’s main boulevards. That same day, García signaled from the hospital that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel was responsible.

On Tuesday, García upheld that assertion, saying it was based on an investigation that had been underway since last August.