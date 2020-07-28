Maduro's hold on Venezuela tightens as coronavirus surges

Doctors disinfect a protective suit after checking on asymptomatic COVID-19 patients quarantining at a hotel, as they remove their gear in Caracas, Ve... Doctors disinfect a protective suit after checking on asymptomatic COVID-19 patients quarantining at a hotel, as they remove their gear in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, July 24, 2020. The government is offering residents this eight-floor hotel, among other hotels, to quarantine if they are asymptomatic with COVID-19, where doctors check on them and they are fed three free meals every day. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

FILE - In this June 17, 2020 file photo, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guiado, sitting left, listens as Henry Ramos Allup, president of the Democr... FILE - In this June 17, 2020 file photo, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guiado, sitting left, listens as Henry Ramos Allup, president of the Democratic Action political party, gives a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, the day after Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered the party's takeover ahead of parliamentary elections expected this year. Some wear masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

Members of the Venezuelan Electoral Council, sitting, wear face masks and shields amid the spread of the new coronavirus at a validation center, featu... Members of the Venezuelan Electoral Council, sitting, wear face masks and shields amid the spread of the new coronavirus at a validation center, featuring a drawing of late President Hugo Chavez, to certify the authenticity of voter data in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 25, 2020. The legislative election is scheduled for Dec. 6 and thus far the opposition has indicated it will not participate. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

An asymptomatic COVID-19 patient peers from the door of her hotel room as doctors do their daily rounds to check on patients like her quarantining her... An asymptomatic COVID-19 patient peers from the door of her hotel room as doctors do their daily rounds to check on patients like her quarantining here in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, July 24, 2020. The government is offering residents this eight-floor hotel, among other hotels, to quarantine if they are asymptomatic with COVID-19, where doctors check on them and they are fed three free meals every day. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

People, wearing protective face masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, wait in a line near the entrance to an Electoral Coun... People, wearing protective face masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, wait in a line near the entrance to an Electoral Council headquarters set up as a validation center to certify the authenticity of voter data in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 25, 2020. In a series of recent moves, the Supreme Court — loyal to President Nicolas Maduro — appointed a new elections commission, including three members who have been sanctioned by the U.S. and Canada, without the participation of the opposition-led congress, as the law requires. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A store employee measures the temperature of a woman before allowing her to enter the shop amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Caracas, Venezuela, Sa... A store employee measures the temperature of a woman before allowing her to enter the shop amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 25, 2020. The Venezuelan opposition hoped that 2020 could bring new momentum after several failed pushes to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, but then came the coronavirus, which analysts say has helped suck away the opposition’s scanty momentum and bolster Maduro’s already strong hand. AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

FILE - In this June 17, 2020 file photo, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guiado greets a supporter after a visit to the headquarters of Democratic A... FILE - In this June 17, 2020 file photo, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guiado greets a supporter after a visit to the headquarters of Democratic Action political party in Caracas, Venezuela, the day after Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered its takeover ahead of parliamentary elections expected this year. More than a year after the U.S.-backed politician rose up to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the socialist leader holds a yet stronger grip on power, thanks partly to the novel coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

A woman places her thumb on a handheld fingerprint scanner at a validation center to certify the authenticity of voter data in Caracas, Venezuela, Sat... A woman places her thumb on a handheld fingerprint scanner at a validation center to certify the authenticity of voter data in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 25, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. The legislative election is scheduled for Dec. 6 and thus far the opposition has indicated it will not participate. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A man wearing a face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic passes a mural of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 22, ... A man wearing a face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic passes a mural of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Analysts say that in recent months the pandemic has helped suck away the opposition’s scanty momentum and bolster Maduro’s already strong hand. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — More than a year after a young U.S.-backed politician rose up to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the socialist leader holds a yet stronger grip on power — with a boost from the novel coronavirus.

The Venezuelan opposition hoped that 2020 could bring new momentum after several failed pushes to overthrow Maduro. Then came the coronavirus. Analysts say the pandemic has helped suck away the opposition’s already flagging support.

Fear of contagion has helped keep protesters off the streets, and the virus-driven end of a slight economic upturn has kept Venezuelans focused on daily survival, not politics.

Against that backdrop, Maduro has instituted sweeping measures ensuring Venezuela's electoral system is bent in his favor. Meanwhile, opposition leader Juan Guaidó's popularity has continued to plummet.

“In many ways the pandemic has been more of a blessing to Maduro than a curse,” said Geoff Ramsey, a Venezuela expert at the Washington Office on Latin America think tank. “Maduro is stronger now than at any point in the last 18 months.”

Venezuelan officials announced the first COVID-19 cases in mid-March, prompting Maduro to enact a nationwide lockdown that remains in effect. At least 146 have died and roughly 16,000 fallen sick, according to the government’s count – likely a vast underestimate because of limited testing.

On nightly broadcasts, Maduro and his lieutenants update citizens on the numbers, share information on shipments of humanitarian aid from allies like Russia and China and decree new measures to halt the virus.

“Maduro has had an opportunity to show his territorial control,” said Luis Vicente León, a Venezuelan political analyst.

Engineer Francisco Mato, once among thousands cheering Guaidó, said today his hopes of a political change have taken a back seat.

“You have to fight for your family, for food and make sure we don’t get sick,” said Matos, 42, wearing a face mask while shopping for groceries. “Politics seem like a far distant option.”

Guaidó, then a relatively secondary figure in the opposition, announced plans to oust Maduro in early 2019 and quickly gained support from more than 50 nations, led by the United States. But his call for military uprising that April failed, and by the end of the year street demonstrations had noticeably shrunk in size.

Guaidó's only local outlet now is social media, which many Venezuelans struggle to access because of frequent power outages. As head of the National Assembly, he leads weekly legislative sessions through online conference calls not widely accessible to the public.

“While the dictatorship is every day more isolated, we hold up the banner of unity,” he wrote in a recent Twitter post with a mere 514 shares.

For many Venezuelans, the pandemic has heightened an already intense sense of isolation. International flights that had become increasingly sparse are now entirely cut off. Gas shortages and the lockdown make travel within Venezuela almost impossible.

Human rights advocates say the Maduro government is using the quarantine to further erode civil liberties.

The Caracas-based prisoner rights group Foro Penal said Maduro’s government this year has arrested 281 people the group considers political prisoners, most during the quarantine.

They include journalists and doctors who have spoken out against the government’s handling of the coronavirus.

Nicmer Evans, who runs news website Punto de Corte, was arrested this month a day after tweeting comments expressing hope that a high-profile Maduro supporter diagnosed with COVID-19 survives the illness – so that he can be judged on earth rather than get “divine" justice.

Evans - a leftist who supported the late Hugo Chávez but whose publication often criticizes Maduro's government – recorded his arrest, showing police outside his door while making a calm, if rushed statement.

“Our sacred right to freedom of expression, criticism, political action, defense and resistance against tyranny should never be considered an act of hatred,” he said before being taken away on charges of violating an anti-hate law. Authorities haven't said what triggered the charge.

Foro Penal's executive director Alfredo Romero said that prisoners often aren't allowed courtroom hearings or visits with attorneys and relatives. “The pandemic is being used to further deprive them of the right to a defense and due process,” he said.

The Supreme Court — loyal to Maduro — recently appointed a new elections commission, including three members who have been sanctioned by the U.S. and Canada, without participation of the opposition-led congress, as the law requires. The court also took over three leading opposition parties, appointing new leaders the opposition accuses of conspiring to support Maduro.

The legislative election is scheduled for Dec. 6 and thus far the opposition has indicated it will not participate.

Michael Penfold, a Caracas-based fellow at the Wilson Center in Washington, said Maduro’s "goal is to behead the leadership of the democratic opposition by electing this new National Assembly.”

Maduro also seeks a loyal opposition, “hoping to continue to gain time until the international community loses any hope of a change in the country,” Penfold said.

Recent polling by the independent firm Datanalisis shows Maduro’s approval rating at a dismal 13%. Guaidó’s is twice as high, but has tumbled from 60% in February 2019, shortly after he declared himself Venezuela’s rightful president before adoring crowds.

President Donald Trump recently expressed doubt that Guaidó is capable of removing Maduro, saying he “seems to be losing power.”

“We want somebody that has the support of the people,” Trump told Telemundo. “I support the person that has the support of the people.”

The developments come amid fresh indicators that Venezuelans are increasingly hungry. Venezuela is now the poorest country in the Americas, according to study by researchers at three Venezuelan universities. Shortly before the pandemic, the United Nations World Food Program released a study finding that one in three people here is going hungry.

A dance instructor, Belinda Villanueva, 60, said her support for Guaidó is unwavering, but these days she is preoccupied with making sure she doesn’t get sick whenever she goes out to shop for food.

Maduro has opposition supporters where he wants them — unable to take to the streets, she said.

“We’re shut in. We’re scared. I don’t go out because this is a real problem,” Villanueva said. “Maduro didn’t invent the pandemic, but he has it as a tool now to exploit as he likes.”

Others, like Ernesto Yamuraque, a self-employed handyman, say Maduro's firm hand has kept Venezuela from experiencing the extent of the tragedy in neighboring Latin American nations.

“As far as the pandemic goes, Maduro is handling it well,” said Yamuraque, 57, waiting in line at a plaza to register his address with election officials. “I think we are in better shape than other countries.”

___

Associated Press writer Christine Armario contributed to this story from Bogota, Colombia.

___

Follow Scott Smith on Twitter: @ScottSmithAP