Taiwan extending platforms of 25 stations for newcomer commuter train

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) confirmed Tuesday (July 28) it has been working to extend the platforms of 25 small train stations across the country in order to accommodate the new, longer commuter trains slated to enter service next year.

The TRA said that two new EMU900 commuter trains have been purchased from South Korea. They will arrive in September or October for test runs before joining the service in January of next year, per CNA.

The commuter trains that TRA currently operates are the EMU500, EMU600, EMU700, and EMU800 models, each of which is comprised of four cars, according to the agency. Depending on the route and traffic situation, the TRA often operates two units (eight cars) at once.

The incoming EMU900, which boasts 10 cars, will be the TRA’s longest commuter train. It is more than 200 meters in length, while the platforms of some stations are only 160 meters. According to the agency, 25 of these smaller commuter stations need to be lengthened, including 11 stations along the Hualien and Taitung routes and 14 along the South Link and Pingtung routes.