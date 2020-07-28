Real Madrid forward Mariano tests positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz fights for the ball against Betis' Marc Bartra, right, during La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the Ben... Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz fights for the ball against Betis' Marc Bartra, right, during La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Sunday, March. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)

Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz goes past Real Sociedad's Diego Llorente during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at A... Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz goes past Real Sociedad's Diego Llorente during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at Anoeta stadium, San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz walks as Betis' Cristian Tello celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Ma... Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz walks as Betis' Cristian Tello celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Sunday, March. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid forward Mariano has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Tuesday.

The announcement came as the team returned to practice ahead of its Champions League match against Manchester City on Aug. 7. Real Madrid lost at home 2-1 in the first leg of the round-of-16 series.

Madrid said Mariano was in “perfect health condition” and was following health protocols. He was confined at his home, the club said.

The entire Madrid squad was tested for COVID-19 on Monday. The players had been on a break of almost 10 days after winning the Spanish league title — the club’s first in three years.

The club said players “returned to work under strict health safety guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The 26-year-old Mariano played only a few matches with Madrid this season. His last had been against Getafe in the Spanish league on July 2.

