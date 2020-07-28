  1. Home
  2. Society

Chinese fishing boat crew arrested for trespassing in Taiwanese waters

Recent sightings of Chinese vessels near Dongsha Islands prompts Coast Guard crackdown

  155
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/28 19:32
(Coast Guard image)

(Coast Guard image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Coast Guard caught a Chinese fishing boat trespassing into its waters to fish on Friday (July 24) and arrested all of its crew members, who were taken back to Kaohsiung Harbor on Monday for further investigation.

In light of Chinese fishing boats having recently been spotted trespassing in the waters around the Dongsha Islands, the Coast Guard has now begun a crackdown as of Friday, according to their press release.

At 11:10 p.m. on Friday, the Coast Guard successfully intercepted a Chinese fishing boat in waters 9 nautical miles off the northeast coast of the Dongsha Islands.

A total of 18 crew members were aboard the vessel, and all of them have been taken to Kaohsiung Harbor for investigation. The Coast Guard has said that it will refer the suspects to the relevant prosecutors for violating the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area as well as the Immigration Act.
Coast Guard
Dongsha Islands
Chinese fishing boat

RELATED ARTICLES

China could attack Taiwan's smaller islands: Analysts
China could attack Taiwan's smaller islands: Analysts
2020/07/22 12:03
Special forces teams to conduct joint drill during 36th Han Kuang exercise
Special forces teams to conduct joint drill during 36th Han Kuang exercise
2020/07/10 11:04
Number of illegal Vietnamese immigrants to Taiwan increases
Number of illegal Vietnamese immigrants to Taiwan increases
2020/07/08 16:47
Taiwan Navy finds body at sea with effigy of Hindu monkey god Hanuman
Taiwan Navy finds body at sea with effigy of Hindu monkey god Hanuman
2020/07/03 15:45
Taiwan mulls deploying airships to outlying islands
Taiwan mulls deploying airships to outlying islands
2020/06/23 17:28