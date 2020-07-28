5 Things to Know for Today

This image released by Hulu shows Ramy Youssef in a scene from "Ramy." Nominations for the next Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 28. (Cr... This image released by Hulu shows Ramy Youssef in a scene from "Ramy." Nominations for the next Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 28. (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu via AP)

FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J. After months of hearing Pr... FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J. After months of hearing President Donald Trump denigrate mail-in balloting, Republicans in the critical battleground state now find themselves far behind Democrats in the perennial push to urge their voters to vote remotely. While Democrats have doubled the number of their voters who've asked for a mail ballot compared to 2016, Republicans have only increased by about 20% since the same time. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

U.S. President Donald Trump, center, walks by French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, prior to a group pho... U.S. President Donald Trump, center, walks by French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, prior to a group photo of NATO leaders during a NATO leaders meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. France has avoided echoing Trump’s criticism of Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus, but legislators applauded Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian last week when he condemned abuses of minority Uighurs in China’s northwest. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, FIle)

Neal Browning, the second person to receive a trial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, sets out a hummingbird feeder, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Bothell, Wash... Neal Browning, the second person to receive a trial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, sets out a hummingbird feeder, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Bothell, Wash. As the world's biggest COVID-19 vaccine study gets underway more than four months after Browning and 44 others became the first participants in a phase-one coronavirus vaccine study that has produced encouraging results, more than 150,000 Americans have filled out an online registry in recent weeks signaling interest to volunteer for other studies, according to a virologist with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Institute in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Fatima Li, 20, foreground, holds her two-year-old son, Hama Sow, as he is treated with a feeding tube for malnourishment, as Hadiara Ouedraogo, left, ... Fatima Li, 20, foreground, holds her two-year-old son, Hama Sow, as he is treated with a feeding tube for malnourishment, as Hadiara Ouedraogo, left, sits with her granddaughter, Fatimata Ouedrago, 2, who has edema due to severe malnourishment, at Yalgado Ouedraogo University in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on Monday, June 22, 2020. In Burkina Faso one in five young children is chronically malnourished. Food prices have spiked, and 12 million of the country’s 20 million residents don’t get enough to eat. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. VIRUS-LINKED HUNGER TIED TO CHILD DEATHS The U.N. says coronavirus-linked hunger is leading to the deaths of 10,000 children a month because of fears of contamination and movement restrictions, AP finds.

2. ‘THIS IS A SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE’ The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine gets underway with the first of some 30,000 Americans volunteering to receive shots created by the U.S. government.

3. US-CHINA SPATS RATTLE GLOBE The tension between Washington and Beijing prompted a German official to warn of “Cold War 2.0” and Kenya’s president to appeal for unity to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

4. TRUMP RANKLES GOP OVER MAIL VOTING The president’s campaign against voting by mail is setting his party back in swing states in the race to sign its voters up for the easiest and safest way to cast a ballot during the pandemic.

5. WHO’S FAVORED FOR EMMY NODS “The Morning Show” and “Ramy” are among the series vying for TV’s top honors, as the Emmy Awards become the first major entertainment awards to cope with limitations forced by the pandemic.