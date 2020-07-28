NTUC LearningHub and Cybint Launch Singapore’s First Immersive Cybersecurity Bootcamp for Building a Pipeline of Job-Ready Cybersecurity Professionals

Accelerated training programme, supported by the TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA), strengthens Singapore’s efforts to develop the nation’s cybersecurity workforce

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 July 2020 - Singapore's leading continuing education and training provider, NTUC LearningHub (NTUC LHUB) and international cyber education leader Cybint have launched the Cybint Bootcamp in Singapore, offering an accelerated path for Singaporeans seeking a promising new career in cybersecurity.













Developed by experts using military training methodologies from the Israel Defence Force, the Cybint Bootcamp is an intensive, 12-week immersive training programme that equips professionals to be job-ready to enter the cybersecurity workforce. Globally, the Cybint Bootcamp has over 90% career placement rate with graduates securing jobs at top-tier organisations such as Airbus and Orange, and Managed Security Service (MSS) providers.





In Singapore, the Cybint Bootcamp will be offered exclusively through NTUC LHUB and is supported under the Tech Immersion and Placement Programme (TIPP), under the Techskills Accelerator (TeSA) initiative. This will be the first cybersecurity immersive training supported by TIPP and it aims to successfully build a robust pipeline of cybersecurity professionals to support Singapore's ambitions to be a cybersecurity hub.





Leveraging the strengths of NTUC LHUB and Cybint, participants in this programme will undergo expert-led classes leveraging Cybint's learning platform, as well as career guidance and job preparation support from NTUC LHUB. To facilitate job placements for those looking for a career in cybersecurity upon graduating from the bootcamp, NTUC LHUB will support learners beyond the classroom through personalised career coaching and mentoring sessions with experienced mentors. NTUC LHUB's dedicated industry outreach and engagement unit will also organise virtual career fairs and leverage their recruitment platform to help bootcamp graduates land a job with their newly gained skills.





Subsidies are available to Singaporeans who intend to undergo a career switch to cybersecurity to take on entrant-level jobs in cybersecurity, in the areas such as Cybersecurity Operations, Incidence Response, Threat Analysis and Cyber Forensics. The topics covered in the Cybint Bootcamp are aligned with the Skills Framework for Infocomm Technology in Singapore as well as the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) Cybersecurity Workforce Framework in the US.





"We are heartened that Cybint and LHUB are partnering to groom cybersecurity talent," said Chief Executive, IMDA, Lew Chuen Hong. "This bootcamp will allow more Singaporeans to gain tech skills in the growing cybersecurity field. As Singapore charts its way for economic recovery, we will step-up to create more jobs and opportunities for our people in the digital economy, through upskilling and reskilling. IMDA encourages more partners to come forward to work with us and provide a good diversity of tech jobs and training opportunities for Singaporeans."





This is Cybint and NTUC LHUB's second collaboration. NTUC LHUB partnered with Cybint last year to offer Cybint's Cyber Security Protection Program (CSPC) -- an expert-led cybersecurity training course that upskills and builds additional proficiency in professionals with cyber experience. To date, the programme has trained over 1,000 professionals in Singapore through the short course format.





"In the New Normal, digitalisation will accelerate and so will the risks of cyberthreats. As a Smart Nation with a high level of digital connectivity, cybersecurity is a national priority and Singapore needs world-class cybersecurity talent so that we can all thrive in the digital economy safely and confidently," said NTUC LHUB CEO, Kwek Kok Kwong. "To ensure our workers are prepared, we work with leading global partners such as Cybint to ensure that cutting-edge knowledge is accessible. We are confident that this bootcamp with Cybint will be a new form of world-class, accelerated training in cybersecurity. Importantly, there are promising job opportunities in this domain. Given Cybint's proven record of job placements for its graduates globally and our network in Singapore, we are excited to grow this partnership with Cybint to prepare more Singapore workers for jobs in this emerging field."





"Having established our Cybint Singapore office late last year, we have been pleased to enjoy a long-standing relationship with LHUB, a known leader in workforce skills training," said Roy Zur, Cybint Founder and CEO. "Our partnership has been very successful in supporting those in the cyber field and we're pleased to evolve our relationship and look forward to more growth and success in the Southeast Asia region."





Professionals interested in the Cybersecurity Bootcamp can apply directly at https://www.ntuclearninghub.com/cyberbootcamp





About Cybint

Cybint is a global cyber education company with a commitment to reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry in cybersecurity. With innovative and leading-edge education and training solutions, Cybint tackles cybersecurity's two greatest threats: the talent shortage and the skills gap. The Cybint team is comprised of military cyber experts, industry professionals, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration. To support its Asia operations and expansion, Cybint secured funding from CES Education, a subsidiary of Chip Eng Seng Corporation Ltd (CES Corporation), which is listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST).





About NTUC LearningHub

NTUC LearningHub is the leading Continuing Education and Training provider in Singapore which aims to transform the lifelong employability of working people. Since our corporatisation in 2004, we have been working with employers and individual learners to provide learning solutions in areas such as Cybersecurity, Infocomm Technology, Healthcare, Employability & Literacy, Business Excellence, Workplace Safety & Health, Security, Human Resources and Foreign Worker Training.

To date, NTUC LearningHub has helped over 21,000 organisations and achieved over 2.5 million training places across more than 500 courses with a pool of over 400 certified trainers. As a Total Learning Solutions provider to organisations, we also forge partnerships and offer a wide range of relevant end-to-end training solutions and work constantly to improve our training quality and delivery. In 2020, we have accelerated our foray into online learning with our Virtual Live Classes and, through working with best-in-class partners such as IBM, DuPont Sustainable Solutions and GO1, asynchronous online courses.





About TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA)

An initiative of SkillsFuture, TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) aims to build and develop a skilled Information and Communications Technology (ICT) workforce for Singapore's digital economy. TeSA is driven by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and in collaboration with the industry, SkillsFuture Singapore, Workforce Singapore and the National Trades Union Congress. IMDA takes an integrated approach to ICT skills acquisition and practitioner training, enabling professionals to acquire the relevant in-demand skills. To find out more about TeSA, please visit www.imtalent.sg/tesa



