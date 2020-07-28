Chinese students in Australia being 'kidnapped' virtually

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Australian and Chinese authorities are warning Chinese living Down Under to beware of "virtual kidnapping" after eight students were tricked out of over US$2 million by scammers pretending to be Chinese government officials.

The New South Wales (NSW) Police Force on Monday (July 27) issued a warning that Chinese international students are being targeted by an elaborate form of extortion fraud called "virtual kidnapping." According to the police investigators in the southeastern state, which is home to Sydney, the victims are typically contacted by phone by a Mandarin speaker claiming to be a Chinese embassy or police official.

The scammers tell their victim that they have been involved in a crime in China or that they have fallen prey to identity theft, according to the report. They then coerce the unwitting students into "abducting" themselves by having them abruptly break off contact with their friends and family, take photos or videos in which they appear bound and blindfolded in a hotel room, and send these to their friends and family, who then desperately wire large sums of money to an offshore bank account.

The eight "virtual kidnappings" reported so far this year resulted in a total of AU$3.2 million (US$2.3 million) in ransom payments, typically to the tune of AU$20,000 to AU$500,000. However, police in one Sydney suburb were contacted by a man in China who had paid a fraudster posing as a Chinese police official a staggering ransom of AU$2 million upon receiving video showing his 22-year-old daughter tied up at an unknown locale; she was found at a nearby hotel within an hour.



(New South Wales Police photo)

The NSW Police Force State Crime Director, Detective Chief Superintendent Darren Bennett, said that "As hard as it is to believe, with the number of calls that are going out, they're still finding those odd people who'll fall for it," ABC News reported. He stressed that those targeted by the scheme should not pay any money.

Bunnett said that the "virtual kidnappings" are aimed at exploiting people's trust in their government and that "vulnerable members of the Chinese-Australian" community" are particularly favorite targets. He cited the Chinese Consulate-General in Sydney as stating that no person or entity in the Chinese government would contact a student on their phone and instruct them to transfer money.

The pro vice-chancellor international of Sydney's Macquarie University, Nicole Brigg, said, "Students can do two important things to protect themselves against these types of crimes — firstly, be aware they exist and secondly, ask for help early if they think it might be happening to them or someone they know," the NSW Police Force reported. She added that the school regularly alerts students to scams and that its staff stand ready to assist students who receive a suspicious call.

According to the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission's "Targeting scams 2019," the "Chinese authority scams" threatening the lives or freedom of Mandarin-speakers in Australia in exchange for payment first appeared in 2018. Last year, they resulted in AU$1.1 million in losses among Australia's "international student community."