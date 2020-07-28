Amazon Singapore and National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre launch Wishlist initiative to deliver smiles and support communities in need this National Day

Amazon invites the public to support local charities Blessings in a Bag, Children’s Wishing Well, Food Bank Singapore, and Singapore Red Cross by purchasing items listed on their Amazon.sg wishlists

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 July 2020 - In support of the local community, Amazon Singapore is teaming up with the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre's (NVPC) Company of Good to celebrate National Day with an Amazon X Retail for Good Wishlist campaign. In conjunction with NVPC's "Retail for Good" initiative, Amazon invites the public to support four non-profit organizations (NPOs), namely Blessings in a Bag, Children's Wishing Well, Singapore Red Cross, and Food Bank Singapore by fulfilling their beneficiaries' wishlists on Amazon.sg, from now until August 31, 2020.





The Amazon X Retail for Good Wishlist campaign encourages shoppers to donate to the NPOs by purchasing items listed in the charity's Amazon.sg wishlist. With specific items and quantities listed in the NPOs' wishlist, shoppers can donate in a fuss-free and transparent way. Amazon will then directly deliver these purchased items and the donations will go a long way in benefiting underprivileged children, low-income families, seniors, and frontline workers. Find out more about the campaign details here: Amazon X Retail for Good Wishlist campaign













"At Amazon, we are reminded daily that what we do as a company can make a difference in people's lives. By working together with NVPC and non-profits to support COVID-19 relief efforts, we strive to give back to Singapore in a meaningful way. We are committed to channelling our resources to support and uplift our community, especially groups that may be vulnerable. This National Day, we invite the public to join us in delivering smiles to those in need through the wishlist initiative," said Henry Low, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore.





"Company of Good is excited and honoured to collaborate with Amazon in our initiative 'Retail for Good'. We believe that the future is one where retailers connect, harness, and strengthen relationships with customers, employees, and business partners through doing good together for the community. We welcome all retailers to come onboard Retail for Good to amplify and create greater impact in your do-good initiatives through strategic collaboration and platforms," said Quek Shiyun, Head, Company of Good, National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC).





Emily Teng, Founder, Blessings in a Bag, said: "We are excited to be collaborating again with Amazon Singapore at such a critical time for so many. At Blessings in a Bag, we remain a volunteer-powered community determined to provide every child and his/her family navigating challenging circumstances with the essentials needed to thrive and to feel safe, valued and supported. All items on our wishlist will meet the specific needs requested by the parents or primary care-givers as well as to support our much-needed on-going classroom resources."





Joanna Tan, Chief Executive Officer, Children's Wishing Well, said: "COVID19 has impacted lower-income families significantly, resulting in loss of employment and income. This has highlighted the situation and needs of the disadvantaged and vulnerable population within our midst, even in a developed country like Singapore. While some of us are privileged, others just need an opportunity to get themselves out of the poverty trap and fulfill their fullest potential in life. Children's Wishing Well is honored to be selected as one of the beneficiaries of Amazon's wonderful initiative, and we hope that this project will nurture a more caring and inclusive society."





"This collaboration with Amazon ensures that items donated by the public match the need for Singapore Red Cross daily operations and our beneficiaries. With the wishlist function that caters to exact items/products that are needed, it allows for better utilization and resource planning in addition to saving in an expanse that is crucial during this challenging period where every dollar is significant and spendings are thoroughly planned for. We would like to thank Amazon for the support toward the Singapore Red Cross local humanitarian effort in helping the vulnerable in the community," said Vinnce Wu Assistant Head, Partnership & Development, Singapore Red Cross.





"Never has the importance of having access to food and basic necessities been so pronounced than during this pandemic. Every bit of help counts towards our mission to eradicate food insecurity in Singapore. Amazon's Charity Wishlist will help us in our efforts to feed the hungry and provide aid to migrant workers staying in dormitories," said Nichol Ng, Co-Founder, The Food Bank Singapore.





The Amazon X Retail for Good Wishlist campaign is live now until 31 August 2020. The initiative is a part of the broader Amazon's Delivering Smiles program which focuses on giving back to the community and supporting day-to-day needs.





About Retail for Good

Retail for Good is a collaborative initiative by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre's (NVPC) Company of Good that aims to bring stakeholders in the retail and e-commerce space together to make doing good a part of daily encounters.





About Blessings in a Bag

Blessings in a Bag (BIAB) is a non-profit organization that bridges the gap between communities that have and those that don't. Through the 'Beyond Awesome' programme, they support up to 90 children and youth from under-resourced communities in Singapore, each of whom will benefit directly from receiving items on the Amazon wishlist.

About Children's Wishing Well

Children's Wishing Well (CWW) is a non-profit organization and fully-registered charity founded in 2002. CWW's services support more than 1,000 children and youth from disadvantaged backgrounds in Singapore, through their educational and daily living needs, as well as equipping them with skills for their future so that they can become useful members of society and escape the poverty trap.

About Singapore Red Cross

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is a homegrown humanitarian organization serving the vulnerable locally and internationally. All the donations received via Amazon Singapore will be utilised by SRC local services and programmes.

About The Food Bank Singapore

The Food Bank Singapore is a registered charity founded in 2012, with the mission to end food insecurity in Singapore through redistribution of food to more than 360-member beneficiary organizations. The public can deposit/donate their unused or unwanted foods which will then be collected and allocated to the needy via various channels through VWOs, Charities, Soup Kitchens.

About Amazon in the Community

Amazon is committed to helping more children and young adults, especially those from underrepresented and underserved communities, have the resources and skills they need to build their best future. Amazon focuses on building long-term, innovative, and high impact programs that leverage Amazon's unique assets and culture.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalised recommendations, Prime, Fulfilment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information on Amazon in Singapore, visit amazon.sg.



