Taiwan’s Smart City Summit, Expo 2020 to go online

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Smart City Summit & Expo (SCSE) 2020 will take place virtually this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, featuring 1,000 smart city solutions by 450 companies from around the world.

Organized by the Taiwan Smart City Solutions Alliance, the event will last from July 1 through Dec. 31 and consist of 16 online pavilions with a variety of themes. Participants hail from both the public and private sectors, including Taipei and Taoyuan city governments, the National Development Council, and telecom giants Chunghwa Telecom and Taiwan Mobile.

The 1,000 Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to be showcased span applications in smart healthcare, disease control, transportation, architecture, energy conservation, education, manufacturing, security control, the workplace, for homes, AI, and 5G, reported CNA.

Taipei will be hosting three mayoral summits starting August while Taoyuan will conduct two forums on the topic of sustainable cities. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) will engage in talks with his counterparts overseas regarding smart governance that spotlights uses of technology to bring cities back to normalcy amid COVID-19 woes, according to the Department of Information Technology of Taipei.

Leaders from cities in the U.S., U.K., France, Australia, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, Poland, Vietnam, El Salvador, and other nations will exchange opinions with Ko to learn about the country’s technological response to the pandemic. Around 350 cities from 50 countries will attend the expo, the highest number of participants ever recorded for SCSE.