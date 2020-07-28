CECC tracing 189 contacts of Thai patient in Taiwan

Teachers and students pray before class at Samkhok School in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. Teachers and students pray before class at Samkhok School in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has identified 189 people who recently came in contact with a Thai migrant worker who tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) after he returned to his home country.

On Monday (July 27) news broke that a Thai migrant worker residing in northern Taiwan returned to Thailand on July 21 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 25. The man had entered Taiwan on Jan. 17, 2018 and departed the country on July 21 of this year, without leaving at any point in between those dates, according to the CECC.

When he returned to Thailand on July 21, he began to experience diarrhea, fever, and a loss of the sense of taste and smell. On July 25, local health officials administered a nucleic acid test on the man and the results came back positive.

After being notified by Thai health officials of the man's infection, the CECC traced 189 people who recently came in contact with him. The recent contacts include 18 people in his dormitory, 11 employees in his workplace, and 160 other employees of the company in northern Taiwan.

As he spent most of his time at work and in his dormitory, the CECC has focused their contact tracing efforts in those areas. The health department officials identified a total of 29 people who came in contact with him in these two places and administered coronavirus tests on them on Monday.

The 18 persons who came in contact with him in his dorm have been told to undergo home isolation. With the exception of one person, who has symptoms of a cough and runny nose and has been placed in hospital isolation, the rest are staying in a quarantine center until Aug. 15.

Another 11 persons who came in contact with the Thai man in his workplace are not exhibiting symptoms and have been asked to begin self-health monitoring.

Currently, 29 people have been tested for the coronavirus, with 28 testing negative. One more person is awaiting the results of the test.

The CECC said that in order to reduce the risk of infection, a total of 160 other employees of the company have been tested on Tuesday (July 28), but none of them have exhibited any suspected symptoms.