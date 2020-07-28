Nicaragua to appoint new ambassador to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nicaragua's official publication La Gaceta announced last Wednesday (July 22) that President Daniel Ortega issued a presidential decree to recall the Central American nation’s ambassador to Taiwan, William Tapia.

In response, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said that the Nicaraguan government has formally notified the ministry that Tapia’s term has expired and that he will soon be transferred back home. A new ambassador to Taiwan will be appointed to take his place in a routine rotation of diplomatic staff, CNA reported.

Ou pointed out that Taiwan and Nicaragua have a stable and friendly diplomatic relationship, and the two sides maintain close cooperation in various sectors. Tapia has been stationed in Taiwan since 2008 and has served as the head of the mission since 2016, Ou remarked.

She added that he has remained committed over the years to promoting cooperation and bilateral exchanges in all aspects and has made outstanding contributions to Taiwan-Nicaragua relations.

Based on the existing friendship, the two sides will continue to work together with the new ambassador to benefit the people of the two countries.