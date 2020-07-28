Taiwan to allow earlier train bookings

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) will adjust its ticket-reservation rule from August 5, allowing reservations to be made up to 28 days in advance, an improvement over the former 14-day system.

The new system will also allow people who book tickets on any Friday to reserve tickets for two additional advance days. For example, anyone booking train tickets on Aug. 14 (Friday) will be allowed to book tickets for Sept. 11 (Friday), Sept. 12, and Sept. 13, according to a TRA press release.

Unlike under the current system, there are no advantages to using a ticket booth. Therefore, the TRA advises passengers to take advantage of online booking.

The TRA added that both domestic and international passengers can take advantage of the new rule.