  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan to allow earlier train bookings

Under new system passengers can book 28 days ahead

  246
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/28 15:24
(<a data-track="attributionNameClick" href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/p930802/" title="移至 柏安 蘇 的所有相片">柏安 蘇</a> photo)

(柏安 蘇 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) will adjust its ticket-reservation rule from August 5, allowing reservations to be made up to 28 days in advance, an improvement over the former 14-day system.

The new system will also allow people who book tickets on any Friday to reserve tickets for two additional advance days. For example, anyone booking train tickets on Aug. 14 (Friday) will be allowed to book tickets for Sept. 11 (Friday), Sept. 12, and Sept. 13, according to a TRA press release.

Unlike under the current system, there are no advantages to using a ticket booth. Therefore, the TRA advises passengers to take advantage of online booking.

The TRA added that both domestic and international passengers can take advantage of the new rule.
TRA
ticket reservation
booking tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Railways woos students with round-the-island 10-day pass
Taiwan Railways woos students with round-the-island 10-day pass
2020/07/13 12:27
Taiwan Railways Administration officially revokes ban on sitting in lobby
Taiwan Railways Administration officially revokes ban on sitting in lobby
2020/07/12 11:57
TRA offers discounted rides as domestic tourism rises
TRA offers discounted rides as domestic tourism rises
2020/07/10 15:15
Limited-edition Taiwan Railways bento to conquer passengers’ taste buds
Limited-edition Taiwan Railways bento to conquer passengers’ taste buds
2020/06/22 15:22
‘Most beautiful train station in Taiwan’ could reopen March 2022
‘Most beautiful train station in Taiwan’ could reopen March 2022
2020/06/18 16:22