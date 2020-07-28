Taiwanese envoy to US meets with State Department official to discuss bilateral ties

Taiwan’s Representative to US Hsiao Bi-khim meets with US Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell (TECRO photo) Taiwan’s Representative to US Hsiao Bi-khim meets with US Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell (TECRO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) has met with David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs (EAP), just a few days after she assumed the role to discuss issues that are of interest to both countries.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) on Tuesday (July 28) shared a photo of Hsiao and Stilwell via Twitter. It added that Hsiao has expressed the hope of working with the assistant secretary of state and the EAP team for “an even closer Taiwan-U.S. partnership.”

"Taiwan is committed to expanding our economic, security, cultural & educational ties with the U.S. in the years ahead," TECRO said.

looks forward to working with Assistant Secretary David Stilwell & his team @USAsiaPacific for an even closer #Taiwan-#US partnership. Taiwan is committed to expanding our economic, security, cultural & educational ties with the US in the years ahead. pic.twitter.com/l7ny6HGMiR — Taiwan in the US (@TECRO_USA) July 28, 2020

Joanne Ou (歐江安), spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), later confirmed the meeting. Representative Hsiao visited the assistant secretary of state on Monday, said Ou. She said the two exchanged ideas about issues of concern to both Taiwan and the U.S. but declined to provide further details.

Having been sworn in as the first female Taiwanese representative to the U.S. on July 21, Hsiao assumed her post in Washington on July 23. As President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文)'s foreign policy has tilted heavily toward the U.S. as opposed to China, Hsiao, being one of the politicians most trusted by the president, has said that work concerning Taiwan-U.S. ties leaves no room for failure.