  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwanese envoy to US meets with State Department official to discuss bilateral ties

Taiwan’s representative Hsiao Bi-khim has met with Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell

By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/28 14:27
Taiwan’s Representative to US Hsiao Bi-khim meets with US Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell (TECRO photo)

Taiwan’s Representative to US Hsiao Bi-khim meets with US Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell (TECRO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) has met with David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs (EAP), just a few days after she assumed the role to discuss issues that are of interest to both countries.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) on Tuesday (July 28) shared a photo of Hsiao and Stilwell via Twitter. It added that Hsiao has expressed the hope of working with the assistant secretary of state and the EAP team for “an even closer Taiwan-U.S. partnership.”

"Taiwan is committed to expanding our economic, security, cultural & educational ties with the U.S. in the years ahead," TECRO said.

Joanne Ou (歐江安), spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), later confirmed the meeting. Representative Hsiao visited the assistant secretary of state on Monday, said Ou. She said the two exchanged ideas about issues of concern to both Taiwan and the U.S. but declined to provide further details.

Having been sworn in as the first female Taiwanese representative to the U.S. on July 21, Hsiao assumed her post in Washington on July 23. As President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文)'s foreign policy has tilted heavily toward the U.S. as opposed to China, Hsiao, being one of the politicians most trusted by the president, has said that work concerning Taiwan-U.S. ties leaves no room for failure.
Hsiao Bi-khim
Taiwan-US relations
MOFA
David Stilwell
EAP

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan donates PPE to Florida, Arkansas amid uptick in coronavirus cases
Taiwan donates PPE to Florida, Arkansas amid uptick in coronavirus cases
2020/07/27 15:30
US envoy to Taiwan attends funeral of Marines killed ahead of annual drills
US envoy to Taiwan attends funeral of Marines killed ahead of annual drills
2020/07/27 12:10
'Visa run' not required for foreign students in Taiwan: MOFA
'Visa run' not required for foreign students in Taiwan: MOFA
2020/07/27 11:06
Taiwan's new US envoy arrives in Washington
Taiwan's new US envoy arrives in Washington
2020/07/26 10:06
US Senate defense bill calls for Taiwan's participation in RIMPAC exercises
US Senate defense bill calls for Taiwan's participation in RIMPAC exercises
2020/07/24 11:37