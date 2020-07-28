Forgotten Fawad Alam named in Pakistan 20-member test squad

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Middle order batsman Fawad Alam could make a test comeback after nearly 11 years as the left-hander was named in Pakistan’s 20-member squad for three-match series against England.

The 34-year-old Alam played his last test match against New Zealand in November of 2009 and is a strong candidate for the first test. It starts at Old Trafford on Aug. 5. Selectors left out Iftikhar Ahmed.

Pakistan had named an extended squad of 29 players for the tour of England, but Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain and Musa Khan, all will come into contention for the Twenty20 series against England, starting on Aug. 28.

The 20-man test squad also include former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz, who had opted out of test cricket indefinitely last year, but expressed his willingness to return to red ball cricket.

Sarfaraz has been picked as the second choice wicketkeeper after Mohammad Rizwan, who played against Australia last year and also during the home series against Bangladesh.

Fast bowler Sohail Khan also found a place in the probables after the right-arm fast bowler impressed during the two intra-squad matches of the Pakistan team.

Pakistan test squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah.

