New MICHELIN Guide Taipei & Taichung to be officially launched Aug 24

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Michelin announced on Monday (July 27) that its annual guide will be revealed Aug. 24 at the National Taichung Theater to mark its inclusion of the city in the gastronomic bible.

Known for its rich dining culture that marries tradition and innovation, this year Taichung will be included in the 2020 MICHELIN Guide, only two years after the inclusion of Taipei.

Discussion is swirling around which restaurants in Taichung are going to be awarded Michelin stars or get listed on its Bib Gourmand. Some of the celebrated street food spots named by netizens includes Qingshui Rice Cake (清水米糕) and White-hair Tsai Meatballs (白頭蔡肉圓), while the fine-dining restaurants likely to grab stars are JL Studio, Omakase, Yu Yue Lou (与玥樓), and MeatGQ.

The selection will be revealed live in the presence of invited chefs, food media, and influential restaurant industry personalities.

"Through this event, we hope to continue the MICHELIN Guide's mission of highlighting the restaurant industry and celebrating its heroes in a very special venue, while promoting business recovery by encouraging gourmands to support their favorite restaurants in these challenging times," said Nicolas Achard, managing director of Michelin Food & Beverage Asia.