  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Asus ROG Phone 3 has hidden 160 Hz option

Secret refresh rate option can be unlocked using Android Debut Bridge PC app

  381
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/07/28 12:01
Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus last Wednesday (July 22) unveiled its third-generation gaming smartphone — the ROG Phone 3 — which comes with an impressive list of specs, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, up to 16GB of RAM, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a 144 Hz refresh rate.

The ROG Phone 3 allows users to select from five different refresh rate modes: auto, 60 Hz, 90 Hz, 120 Hz, or 144 Hz. The refresh rate measures how fast a smartphone’s display updates, so the higher the number, the smoother moving content looks, according to Android Authority.

However, according to XDA Developers, the phone also has a hidden sixth refresh rate mode — 160 Hz — that can be unlocked with the Android Debut Bridge (ADB) PC app. The next step involves running the command "adb shell setprop debug.vendor.asus.fps.eng 1" from a command prompt or terminal window.

After this command is entered and the phone rebooted, the 160 Hz display mode can be found under the Refresh Rate Quick Settings. XDA tested the 160 fps mode by playing “Pac-Man” and found that it worked.

To reset the ROG Phone 3’s display settings back to normal, enter the ABD command "adb shell setprop debug.vendor.asus.fps.eng 0" from your PC and then reboot the phone, XDA Developers reported.

Asus confirmed the additional refresh rate but told Engadget: “The 160Hz refresh rate is only for our internal testing and Asus has not made this part of the official specifications of the device.”
Asus
Asus ROG Phone 3
Asus ROG Phone 3 160Hz
ROG Phone 3 refresh rate

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Asus announces PB Tech partnership to distribute IoT products in New Zealand
Taiwan’s Asus announces PB Tech partnership to distribute IoT products in New Zealand
2020/06/22 14:49
Taiwan’s Asus signs AI agreement with National Yang Ming University
Taiwan’s Asus signs AI agreement with National Yang Ming University
2020/05/20 20:15
Taiwan’s ASUS takes lead in France with ROG gaming computers
Taiwan’s ASUS takes lead in France with ROG gaming computers
2019/12/26 15:41
ASUS is Taiwan’s best brand for 7th consecutive year
ASUS is Taiwan’s best brand for 7th consecutive year
2019/10/26 16:45
Taiwan’s ASUS notebooks on display in North Korean department store
Taiwan’s ASUS notebooks on display in North Korean department store
2019/10/16 16:48