San Jose 5, Real Salt Lake 2

|Real Salt Lake
|1
|1
|—
|2
|San Jose
|1
|4
|—
|5
First half_1, San Jose, Espinoza, 1 (Qazaishvili), 21st minute; 2, Real Salt Lake, Martinez, 1 (Baird), 22nd.
Second half_3, San Jose, Eriksson, 2 (penalty kick), 49th; 4, San Jose, Qazaishvili, 2 (Rios), 61st; 5, Real Salt Lake, Kreilach, 2 (Silva), 75th; 6, San Jose, Wondolowski, 1, 86th; 7, San Jose, Eriksson, 3 (penalty kick), 90th+6.
Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Zac MacMath, Andrew Putna; San Jose, Daniel Vega, Matt Bersano.
Yellow Cards_Herrera, Real Salt Lake, 29th; Espinoza, San Jose, 31st; Baird, Real Salt Lake, 37th; Glad, Real Salt Lake, 66th.
Red Cards_Silva, Real Salt Lake, 84th; Beckerman, Real Salt Lake, 90th+7.
Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Logan Brown, Joseph Dickerson. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.
___
Real Salt Lake_Zac MacMath; Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia (Alvin Jones, 46th); Damir Kreilach, Everton Luiz (Kyle Beckerman, 68th), Pablo Ruiz, Albert Rusnak; Corey Baird (Justin Meram, 68th), Douglas Martinez.
San Jose_Daniel Vega; Oswaldo Alanis, Guram Kashia, Nick Lima, Tommy Thompson (Shea Salinas, 81st); Magnus Eriksson, Cristian Espinoza (Carlos Fierro, 76th), Judson (Florian Jungwirth, 90th+2), Vako Qazaishvili (Cade Cowell, 81st), Jackson Yueill; Andy Rios (Chris Wondolowski, 81st).