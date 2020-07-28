Renfroe homers twice, Rays fan 19 Braves in 14-5 romp

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies forces Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe (8) at second base and relays the throw to first base in time to turn a... Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies forces Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe (8) at second base and relays the throw to first base in time to turn a double play on Rays' Jose Martinez during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 27, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Rays' Tyler Glasnow pitches to the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 27, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. ... Tampa Bay Rays' Tyler Glasnow pitches to the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 27, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe scores on a wild pitch by Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Touki Toussaint during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monda... Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe scores on a wild pitch by Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Touki Toussaint during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 27, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Atlanta Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte can't make the catch on a two-run triple by Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe during the fourth inning of a ba... Atlanta Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte can't make the catch on a two-run triple by Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 27, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Atlanta Braves' Matt Adams flips his bat as he pops the ball up against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, July 2... Atlanta Braves' Matt Adams flips his bat as he pops the ball up against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, July 27, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The ball dropped foul. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Rays' Hunter Renfroe, right, celebrates with Willy Adames after Renfroe hit a three-run home run off Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Touki Tou... Tampa Bay Rays' Hunter Renfroe, right, celebrates with Willy Adames after Renfroe hit a three-run home run off Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Touki Toussaint during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 27, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Rays' Hunter Renfroe connects for a three-run home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz during the fourth inning of a ba... Tampa Bay Rays' Hunter Renfroe connects for a three-run home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 27, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered twice and Tampa Bay pitchers set a team nine-inning record with 19 strikeouts in the Rays' 14-5 romp over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Tyler Glasnow struck out nine and allowed one hit over four innings in first start after missing part of summer camp with the Rays after testing positive for the coronavirus. Reliever Jalen Beeks fanned seven over his three innings.

Jose Martinez and Yoshi Tsutsugo drew consecutive one-out walks from Mike Foltynewicz to start an eight-run fourth inning that gave Tampa Bay a 9-1 lead. Renfroe then hit a towering homer to deep left center and Joey Wendle homered on the next pitch.

Renfroe got his 11th career multihomer game with a solo shot in the fifth off Touki Toussaint.

Dansby Swanson and Matt Adams homered for the Braves. Swanson tied a career-high with five RBIs and stopped a 41-game homerless streak in Atlanta’s 14-1 win Sunday night over the New York Mets.

