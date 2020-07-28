Prudential and PAI Health enter partnership to deliver a new way to measure physical activity on digital health app, Pulse

Prudential enhances customer offerings and engagement by introducing the science-backed Personal Activity Intelligence score across 11 Asian markets

HONG KONG, CHINA and VANCOUVER, CANADA - Media OutReach - 28 July 2020 - Prudential Corporation Asia (Prudential) and PAI Health today announced that PAI Health's science-backed activity metric for heart health, known as Personal Activity Intelligence, will be featured in the Pulse by Prudential (Pulse) digital health app, the first of its kind to offer holistic health management to consumers in Asia.





PAI Health services will be available to Pulse users across 11 markets in Asia. PAI adds to a growing suite of services on Pulse, which provides access to health and wellness tools and real-time information to consumers across the region. Since the launch of Pulse in August last year, the app has already been downloaded over 6.5 million times.





Mr. Nic Nicandrou, Chief Executive of Prudential Corporation Asia, said, "It has never been a more important time than now to help people build health resilience and boost immunity by adopting a more active lifestyle. Through Pulse, we are committed to providing leading technology, content and services to help people live healthier lives. We are excited to add PAI Health's programme to our platform and provide new actionable heart health insights to users, so we can help them live healthy and well, for longer."





The collaboration will allow Pulse users to benefit from a ground-breaking new activity score and health programme that guides people to better health, by quantifying the exact level of physical activity each person needs to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease mortality. Derived from one of the most comprehensive health studies (the HUNT Study), and recently validated with a large US population of over 56,000 participants, maintaining a PAI score of 100 or more has been associated with a reduction of mortality risk from cardiovascular disease and other lifestyle diseases by an average of 25%, with the potential to extend people's lives by an average of five years.





Users require a compatible heart monitor wearable to enable the PAI feature in the Pulse app. The PAI feature is device-agnostic, meaning it can be used with any leading wearable brands including Apple, Garmin and Fitbit devices. Users can set and achieve health goals, track physical and nutrition activities, receive feedback, coaching and guidance on their health and fitness, as well as access useful content and insights. For those without an existing device, Huami, a healthcare services technology company and world-leading maker of smart wearables, will be a featured partner enabling customers to purchase their affordable Amazfit devices directly via the Pulse app.





"PAI is becoming the new health standard for physical activity, addressing the global health problem of inactivity that has reached concerning proportions," says Sally Powell, General Manager of PAI Health. "Given that PAI is so inclusive, being suited to all fitness levels and recognising all forms of physical activity, we are delighted that Prudential will be introducing PAI in the Pulse app. This will motivate millions of users to become more active with a potential to make profound improvements in public health."





About Pulse by Prudential

Pulse by Prudential is a digital health app and the first of its kind in the region to offer holistic health management to consumers. Using AI-powered self-help tools and real-time information, the app serves as a 24/7 health and wellness partner to users, helping them prevent, postpone, and protect against the onset of diseases. Pulse is part of Prudential's region-wide strategy to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to everyone across Asia by leveraging digital technologies and best-in-class partnerships.





Following the regional launch of Pulse in Malaysia in August 2019, Pulse is now available in a total of 11 markets across the region and includes a growing suite of value-add services, such as a symptom checker and health assessment, personal wellness services, and video consultations with certified doctors and specialists.





Since its launch, Pulse has been downloaded more than 6 million times in Asia to date. Pulse is currently available on the Apple/Google Play stores in Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.





For more information, and to download Pulse, log on to www.wedopulse.com.





About PAI Health

PAI Health allows organizations to assess, monitor and guide their people to better health, providing individuals with motivational guidance on personalized recommended physical activity levels. Our mission is to optimize anyone's path to better health by making the science-backed Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) metric a global health standard through partnerships with insurers, employee wellness programs, technology platforms, health care providers and other industry partners. For more information, please visit www.paihealth.com.

About Prudential Corporation Asia

Prudential Corporation Asia is a business unit of Prudential plc (United Kingdom)*, comprising its life insurance operations in Asia and Africa, and its asset management business, Eastspring Investments. It is headquartered in Hong Kong.





Prudential is a leading life insurer with operations spanning six markets in Africa and 13 markets in Asia, covering Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Through a robust multi-channel distribution platform, Prudential provides a comprehensive range of savings, investment and protection products to meet the diverse needs of Asian families.





Eastspring Investments manages investments across Asia on behalf of a wide range of retail and institutional investors. It is a leading Asia-based asset manager with on-the-ground presence in 11 major Asian markets as well as distribution offices in North America and Europe. It has over US$241 billion in assets under management (as at 31 December 2019), managing funds across a range of asset classes including equities and fixed income.

*Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. of the United States or with the Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

Prudential plc is listed on the stock exchanges of London (PRU.L), Hong Kong (2378.HK), Singapore (K6S.SG) and New York (PUK.N).



