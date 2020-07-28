Poly Leads Industry with the Most Microsoft Teams Certified Headsets Available

The choice is now yours - Poly offers 2X more Microsoft Teams certified headsets and personal speakerphones than the next leading provider

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - July 28, 2020 - Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" -- formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT), a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, today announced that Poly now has the largest portfolio of Microsoft Teams certified headsets available, offering greater flexibility and choice with more than twenty headsets and personal speakerphones certified for Teams. This solidifies Poly as having the most comprehensive end-to-end suite of Teams certified headsets, video devices, phones and speakerphones available.





Poly has sold nearly 17 million Microsoft compatible devices over the last three years. Our latest portfolio of certified devices with the dedicated purple Teams button includes the Voyager 4200 Office Series and Voyager 5200 Office Series headsets, Calisto 3200 and 5300 speakerphones, Blackwire 3300 Series, and the recently announced Blackwire 8225 headsets. The dedicated Teams button allows you to instantly invoke your Teams meeting as well as receive alerts and notifications so you never miss a beat.





"We understand that every worker - from executives to the entry-level -- may have their own preferred workstyle. Instead of a one-size-fits-all solution, organizations should cater to each individual, aligning their tools and endpoints with the different workstyles to enhance productivity and efficiency," said Pierre-Jean Châlon, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Poly. "That is why we are committed to providing a wide range of high-quality solutions that seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams, providing the flexibility and choice to meet the needs of any worker."





With the significant increase in home working here to stay, our need to collaborate at a distance will remain essential. As such, Microsoft Teams usage continues to skyrocket, having gone from 32 million users in early March 2020[1] to 75 million users by April 2020[2], creating an even greater need for Teams integrated devices.





"As distance and remote working continues for many organizations, the need for a wide variety of UCC integrated devices, including Microsoft Teams, will remain a top priority," said Alaa Sayed, industry director, Frost and Sullivan. "No other vendor comes close to Poly's deep portfolio of Teams certified devices for home, office, and everywhere in between. Poly's ability to offer simple, flexible and reliable communications endpoints is just one of the reasons Poly continues to be a leading provider of global enterprise headsets."





Poly's portfolio offers Teams certified devices ranging from wireless DECT™ headset systems like Savi 8200 Office and UC Series, to premium Bluetooth® headsets that connect to PCs and mobiles like the Voyager family, to portable USB speakerphones like Calisto 5300. All certified products have been rigorously tested and Microsoft certified to ensure the best audio and user experience and have been thoughtfully designed to work flexibly and seamlessly with Microsoft Teams -- creating a one-stop shop for your organization's collaboration device needs whether you're a Microsoft Teams aficionado or just starting your journey to leverage Microsoft Teams.





