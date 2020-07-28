  1. Home
2 winners split NT$3.124 billion Taiwan Power Lottery jackpot

Winners in Taipei and Nantou hit Taiwan Power Lottery's NT$3.124 billion jackpot

  895
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/28 09:53
Firecrackers set off at winning lottery branch in Taipei's Da'an District. 

Firecrackers set off at winning lottery branch in Taipei's Da'an District.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two lucky winners in northern and central Taiwan on Monday (July 27) split the massive NT$3.124 billion (US$106.75 million) jackpot in the Power Lottery (威力彩).

The winning numbers for Monday's Power Lottery were 5, 8, 19, 21, 27, 37, with a special number of 02. One winning first-prize ticket was sold at a lottery branch at No. 187, Section 1, Da'an Road in Taipei's Da'an District, while the other winning first-prize ticket was sold at a lottery store at No. 69 Dagong Street in Nantou County's Zhushan Township, according to Taiwan Lottery.

Each of the winners will receive NT$1.562 billion, the eighth largest payout in the history of the Power Lottery. However, after 20 percent is deducted for income tax, the winnings will be pared down to NT1.25 billion, still enough to buy 2,930 shares of TSMC stock.

Prior to the win, the Power Lottery, also known as Super Lotto, had gone 47 draws without anyone winning the prize, the longest stretch since 2007. Taiwan Lottery stated that because the winners have won more than NT$5 million, they must remember to call the high-reward redemption hotline 0800-024-500 to make an appointment to collect their winnings in order to protect their privacy.

According to Taiwan Lottery statistics, the highest single prize in the history of the Power Lottery was NT$3.004 billion, which was awarded on April 23, 2015, after 29 draws without a winner. The second-highest jackpot recorded for the Power Lottery was NT$2.87 billion, which was claimed after 40 draws.
Power Lottery
Super Lotto
Taiwan lottery
Taiwan lottery jackpot
jackpot
lottery

