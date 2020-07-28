MATCHDAY: Inter and Atalanta vying for 2nd in Serie A

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini leaves the field after receiving the red card during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Bologna... Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini leaves the field after receiving the red card during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Bologna, at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Giuseppe Zanardelli/LaPresse via AP)

Atalanta's Duvan Zapata, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Atalanta at the... Atalanta's Duvan Zapata, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Atalanta at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring his second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Inter, at the Luigi Ferraris ... Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring his second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Inter, at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)

Inter Milan's head coach Antonio Conte instructs the players during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Inter, at the Luigi Ferraris st... Inter Milan's head coach Antonio Conte instructs the players during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Inter, at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Tuesday:

ITALY

The focus in Serie A moves to who will finish second after Juventus clinched a record-extending ninth straight league title on Sunday. Inter Milan occupies second, one point above Atalanta. They are already guaranteed Champions League action next season. In the penultimate round on Tuesday, Inter hosts Italian Cup champion Napoli, while Atalanta visits Parma. Lazio is also one point behind Inter and it hosts Brescia on Wednesday. The final round is on Sunday.

