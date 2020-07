Agent: RB Raheem Mostert reworks contract with 49ers

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 file photo, San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs against the Green Bay Packers during the se... FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 file photo, San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco 49ers postseason breakout star Raheem Mostert requested a trade from the team after not being able to renegotiate his contract. Agent Brett Tessler made the request public on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers postseason breakout star Raheem Mostert reworked his contract after previously requesting a trade.

Agent Brett Tessler announced the new deal Monday that ensures the running back will report to camp with his teammates later this week.

“Happy we got things worked out and looking forward to him having another great season there,” Tessler wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to the organization for taking care of him.”

Tessler had made a public trade demand on July 8 after talks with the 49ers failed to lead to a new deal to replace the three-year contract Mostert signed in 2019, when he was still mostly a special teams standout.

Mostert is due $2.575 million in base salary with a $300,000 bonus this season. ESPN reported that he can now earn up to an additional $2.75 million in bonuses and incentives. Mostert is still under contract for $2.875 million in 2021.

Fellow running back Tevin Coleman is set to be paid $4.55 million this season despite having more than six carries just once in the final five regular-season games and three playoff appearances after Mostert emerged as the team’s top back.

The 49ers already traded running back Matt Breida to Miami earlier this offseason, leaving Mostert, Coleman, Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson as the veteran halfbacks on the roster. McKinnon has missed the past two seasons with knee injuries.

After being cut by six teams and carrying the ball only eight times during his first three seasons in the NFL, Mostert was a key part of San Francisco’s NFC championship in his fifth year in 2019.

He led the 49ers in rushing with 772 yards and ranked second in the NFL to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson by averaging 5.64 yards per carry.

Mostert provided the signature performance of his career on the big stage of the NFC championship game when he ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-20 win over Green Bay that sent the Niners to the Super Bowl. Only Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson has rushed for more yards in a playoff game, with 248 for the Rams against Dallas on Jan. 4, 1986.

Mostert ran for 773 yards and 12 TDs in his final 10 games in the regular season and postseason combined, easily eclipsing his modest career totals before that point.

