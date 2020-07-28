New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|113.30
|Up
|2.00
|Sep
|107.90
|110.75
|107.40
|110.40
|Up
|2.00
|Oct
|113.30
|Up
|2.00
|Dec
|110.70
|113.50
|110.30
|113.30
|Up
|2.00
|Mar
|112.55
|115.50
|112.30
|115.20
|Up
|1.90
|May
|113.80
|116.55
|113.35
|116.20
|Up
|1.95
|Jul
|114.10
|117.15
|114.10
|117.05
|Up
|1.95
|Sep
|114.90
|118.20
|114.90
|117.90
|Up
|2.00
|Dec
|117.15
|119.80
|117.15
|119.55
|Up
|2.05
|Mar
|118.80
|121.45
|118.80
|121.25
|Up
|2.05
|May
|119.85
|122.45
|119.85
|122.30
|Up
|2.10
|Jul
|120.80
|123.35
|120.80
|123.35
|Up
|2.20
|Sep
|122.75
|124.35
|122.75
|124.35
|Up
|2.20
|Dec
|126.05
|Up
|2.20
|Mar
|127.80
|Up
|2.20
|May
|129.05
|Up
|2.20