  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/07/28 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 113.30 Up 2.00
Sep 107.90 110.75 107.40 110.40 Up 2.00
Oct 113.30 Up 2.00
Dec 110.70 113.50 110.30 113.30 Up 2.00
Mar 112.55 115.50 112.30 115.20 Up 1.90
May 113.80 116.55 113.35 116.20 Up 1.95
Jul 114.10 117.15 114.10 117.05 Up 1.95
Sep 114.90 118.20 114.90 117.90 Up 2.00
Dec 117.15 119.80 117.15 119.55 Up 2.05
Mar 118.80 121.45 118.80 121.25 Up 2.05
May 119.85 122.45 119.85 122.30 Up 2.10
Jul 120.80 123.35 120.80 123.35 Up 2.20
Sep 122.75 124.35 122.75 124.35 Up 2.20
Dec 126.05 Up 2.20
Mar 127.80 Up 2.20
May 129.05 Up 2.20