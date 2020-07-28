Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for May, 9 a.m.

WASHINGTON — The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for July, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.