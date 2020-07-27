German firefighters rescue owl trapped in old castle's well

A member of a voluntary fire brigade hold an young owl after the rescue of the animal from the bottom of an old well at the Siegesburg castle in Bad S... A member of a voluntary fire brigade hold an young owl after the rescue of the animal from the bottom of an old well at the Siegesburg castle in Bad Segeberg, Germany, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Before sending a firefighter down the 40 meter, 130 feet, well-shaft to save the eagle-owl, rescue workers determined the oxygen levels at the bottom were very low. They pumped fresh air into the well using long tubes connected to an oxygen bottle as a precaution before a firefighter, wearing his own oxygen mask, rappelled down and rescued the bird. ( Freiwillge Feuerwehr Bad Segeberg via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Firefighters in northern Germany have rescued a young owl trapped in a 40-meter (130-foot) well shaft, following an hours-long operation in which oxygen was pumped into the depths before a rescuer could rappel down to save the bird.

Authorities said a member of the public called firefighters in the town of Bad Segeberg on Saturday after hearing sounds from the distressed bird inside the well, which belonged to the 12th Century Siegesburg Castle that once stood on the spot.

Before sending a firefighter down the 40-meter (130-feet) well-shaft, rescuers determined the oxygen levels at the bottom were very low.

They pumped fresh air down, using long tubes connected to an oxygen bottle as a precaution before a firefighter, wearing his own oxygen mask, descended and rescued the bird.

The entire rescue operation lasted 3 1/2 hours and involved about 20 people.

The eagle owl was turned over to a local nature park, which said Monday it was weakened but doing well and would be returned to the wild in Bad Segeberg on Tuesday.

The castle was razed to the ground in the 17th Century, during the Thirty Years War, with the well its only remaining visible trace.