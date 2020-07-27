  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/27 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1
New York 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
Tampa Bay 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 W-2 2-1 0-0
Boston 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0
Toronto 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-2 0-0 1-2
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 W-1 2-1 0-0
Detroit 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1
Minnesota 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
Chicago 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-1 1-2 0-0
Kansas City 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-1 0-0 1-2
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0
Oakland 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 W-1 2-1 0-0
Los Angeles 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-1 0-0 1-2
Seattle 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 W-1 0-0 1-2
Texas 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1
Miami 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
New York 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-1 1-2 0-0
Washington 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-1 1-2 0-0
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 W-1 2-1 0-0
St. Louis 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0
Cincinnati 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0
Milwaukee 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-1 0-0 1-2
Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 W-1 0-0 1-2
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1
San Diego 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 ½ ½ 2-2 L-2 2-2 0-0
San Francisco 2 2 .500 ½ ½ 2-2 W-2 0-0 2-2
Arizona 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 W-1 0-0 1-2

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2

Detroit 3, Cincinnati 2

Baltimore 7, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Colorado 5, Texas 2

Minnesota 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 7, Houston 6

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 4

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:35 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Roark 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Stewart 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Agrazal 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Boston (Hall 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-0) at Minnesota (Bailey 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 0-0), 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 0-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Miami 11, Philadelphia 6

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 5, Texas 2

Arizona 4, San Diego 3

Atlanta 14, N.Y. Mets 1

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Tuesday's Games

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.