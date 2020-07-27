Rain delaying start of England-West Indies 4th day

The pitch area is seen covered ahead of the fourth day of the third cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, ... The pitch area is seen covered ahead of the fourth day of the third cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Monday, July 27, 2020. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England and the West Indies are having an early lunch while they wait for the rain to stop so they can start the fourth day of the deciding test at Old Trafford on Monday.

It would be no surprise if the day is a washout.

England is on the brink of a series win and regaining the Wisden Trophy. The series is at 1-1.

The West Indies is 10-2 in its second innings, tasked with 389 more runs to win but really in survival mode and not unhappy with the rain delay. Kraigg Brathwaite is 2 not out, and Shai Hope 4 not out.

Fast bowler Stuart Broad took both wickets on Sunday evening and has eight for the match. He’s on 499 career test wickets.

