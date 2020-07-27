  1. Home
Chinese think tank alleges that US spy plane flew over S. Taiwan

Peking University think tank believes USAF RC-135W flew over Taiwan's airspace

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/27 18:44
(Twitter, SCS Probing Initiative image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Beijing-based think tank alleges that a U.S. spy plane flew directly over Taiwan's territory on Monday (July 27).

At 10:23 a.m., the Peking University Institute of Ocean Research's SCS Probing Initiative on Twitter alleged that a USAF RC-135W reconnaissance plane flew over southern Taiwan. A map posted by the think tank shows the jet apparently flying from the Taiwan Strait and heading east over Taiwan's southernmost county of Pingtung before turning west and flying over the county again.

Specifically, the organization first spotted the plane in the waters off the southwest coast of Taiwan heading east-northeast at about 8:30 a.m. At about 9:20 a.m., the aircraft appeared to enter Taiwan's airspace over Pingtung County and flew out to sea at 9:26 a.m., finally circling back and crossing the country again.

Thus far, there has been no official statement from the governments of the U.S., Taiwan, or China on the flight. The Ministry of National Defense declined a request from Taiwan News for comment.

Update: 07.27 7:50 p.m.

In response to the Tweet, Taiwan's Air Force issued a statement denying the incident and said the flight path shown on the post was "incorrect."

