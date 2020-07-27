CakeRush kicks off to spread the sweetness around the Philippines

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach - 27 July 2020 - CakeRush - an industry leader in delivering sweet treats across Malaysia, has now spread its' wings over to the Philippines. A subsidiary of Limitless Technology Sdn Bhd, CakeRush's holding brand boasts a portfolio of the best gifting resources across South East Asia -- including Flower Chimp, a flower delivery service operating in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, and more.

Launched on the 7th of July 2020, CakeRush Philippines intends to become the country's top platform for customers looking for cakes of all sorts -- partnering with a wide variety of bakers, right from humble home-bakers to well renowned local favourites to meet every sweet need in the market.

CakeRush's array of offerings include all sorts of decadent cakes, cookies, brownies, and unique cakes that come inside of a can; all of which come in a variety of flavours -- with plans of further extending their range of offerings.

With the use of proprietary logistics technologies, CakeRush provides a seamless stream for both, its customers and bakers, eliminating every hassle involved in the ordering a cake -- right from its creation to reaching to its recipient.

CakeRush prides itself in being the most efficient in the online cake delivery realm -- with not only the best quality and range of offerings, but also in terms of service and speed.

With a frictionless channel for its bakers, and an array of choices for its consumers, CakeRush covers all bases of the cake process, including free delivery on all orders across Metro Manila -- and plans of spanning across all of the Philippines in the near future.

Providing a superior alternative to going out to purchase a cake, especially during these trying times, CakeRush is set to successfully spread the sweetness across the Philippines.





About Limitless Technology

Founded in 2016 by German entrepreneurs Maximilian Lotz and Niklas Frassa, Limitless Technology saw its beginnings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- eventually expanding across South East Asia through Indonesia, Philippines, Hong Kong, and Singapore.





Specially catering to consumers in the gifting and lifestyle e-commerce segment, the group strives to serve the growing demand for gift delivery services across South East Asia with high caliber technologies, services, and teams.





The company has consequently attracted significant venture funding from local and international investors, and is currently venturing out into new markets and additional brands.