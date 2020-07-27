  1. Home
New Zealand should open up for Taiwanese travelers

New Zealand think tank says bilateral travel no riskier than domestic travel

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/27 17:29
New Zealand scenery (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A New Zealand economist has urged the government to open its borders to Taiwan, which poses a mitigated risk of coronavirus transmission.

Eric Crampton, chief economist at the New Zealand Initiative, a think tank, proposed in a report published on July 24 that travelers from Taiwan and COVID-19 free Pacific islands should be allowed entry.

“Taiwan has no community transmission and has pandemic control systems at least as strong as New Zealand’s,” he suggested. He believes direct travel between the two island countries would not be particularly riskier than domestic travel in terms of the spread of the coronavirus, given travelers have not stayed in a third country.

In addition to asking the authorities to recognize that entry by people from secure places is safe, the report also called for an assessment of the safety of Australia and the necessity of implementing border relaxation protocols and strengthened quarantine practices.

Taiwan has been listed as a safe country from which travelers will be granted entry into the U.K. and Jordan. Japan is also in talks with Taiwan over a potentially mutual easing of travel restrictions.
