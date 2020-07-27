Taiwan concert Super Slippa 2020 lineup released

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Super Slippa 2020 (超犀利趴), which will feature 18 bands, is slated to run at Taipei Arena from Aug. 22-23.

The concert, which is entering its 11th season, will be hosted by Taiwanese record label B'in Music International Limited (相信音樂). Performers at the two-day event will include May Day, ØZI, and Liu Ruo Ying (劉若英).

There will be two stages: the Summer Stage and the Super Stage. May Day will be the last group to perform on both days.

One of the most influential Hong Kong singers of the 90s, Chau Wakin (周華健), will perform on Aug. 23 on the Summer Stage. Chau was recently nominated by the Golden Melody Awards for the category of Best Male Mandarin Singer with the album "The Younger Me".

According to China Times, Chau said it will be his first time performing at the event, and while he will aim to take care of his longtime fans, he will also try to cater to all age groups.

Taiwanese indie rock band "Your Woman Sleep with Others" (老王樂隊), which released a new album in 2019, will sing their latest single "Good, it would be good" (這樣就好 這樣就好) at the show.

Tickets will be available online beginning Friday (July 31).



Super Slippa 2020 timetable (Facebook, B'in Music photo)