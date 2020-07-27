  1. Home
  2. Politics

NPP pushing for Indigenous Peoples' Day to become national holiday in Taiwan

Indigenous Peoples' Day one of seven days New Power Party wants to make national holidays

  100
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/27 17:20
NPP Chairman Hsu Yung-ming (second from left)

NPP Chairman Hsu Yung-ming (second from left) (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Power Party (NPP) Chairman Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) said on Monday (July 27) that he will push for new legislation to make Aug. 1 "Indigenous Peoples' Day" a national holiday.

Hsu said during a press conference that Indigenous Peoples' Day is one of seven days the NPP has been seeking to designate as national holidays. This would require schools and most workplaces to close, according to CNA.

He added that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party had originally promised the adoption of seven new national holidays. Ultimately, however, these were left by the wayside in the four years since the party came to power, he lamented.

The legislator went on to say that the spectrum of transformational justice should include not only making sure the Kuomingtang (KMT) returns all ill-gotten party assets but also dealing with the issue of land and territories taken from indigenous peoples by the government, per CNA. He added that the NPP will continue to pay attention to this issue and introduce related bills in the Legislative Yuan.
NPP
KMT
transformational justice
national holiday
Indigenous Peoples' Day

RELATED ARTICLES

KMT stands with S. Taiwan mayoral candidate amid plagiarism scandal
KMT stands with S. Taiwan mayoral candidate amid plagiarism scandal
2020/07/25 17:50
Taiwan university finds similarities in master’s thesis of mayoral candidate accused of plagiarism
Taiwan university finds similarities in master’s thesis of mayoral candidate accused of plagiarism
2020/07/24 20:14
KMT candidate in Taiwan mayoral race tries to surrender master's degree amid scandal
KMT candidate in Taiwan mayoral race tries to surrender master's degree amid scandal
2020/07/23 15:56
KMT candidate in S. Taiwan mayoral race accused of thesis plagiarism
KMT candidate in S. Taiwan mayoral race accused of thesis plagiarism
2020/07/22 17:03
Taiwanese youth are a force to be reckoned with
Taiwanese youth are a force to be reckoned with
2020/07/19 17:26