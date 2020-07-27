Taiwan reaffirms commitment to global trade during APEC virtual meeting

Taiwan is committed to working with other members of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation to maintain a consistent flow of trade during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Minister without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) on Saturday (July 25).



While emergency trade restrictions may be necessary at this critical time, Deng urged all governments to ensure measures are nondiscriminatory, temporary, transparent and consistent with World Trade Organization rules.



Deng made the remarks at the first ever APEC Virtual Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting chaired by Mohamed Azmin bin Ali, minister of international trade and industry for APEC 2020 host country Malaysia.



According to Deng, although COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise worldwide, Taiwan has successfully contained the disease without implementing lockdowns, allowing businesses to continue operating in an orderly manner.



Thanks to effective relieve measures implemented by the government, Taiwan’s economy remains on the growth track and is expected to expand 1.6 percent this year, Deng said, adding the country is willing and able to share its successful model for managing the pandemic with the rest of the world.



Participating trade ministers also issued a joint statement after the videoconference reiterating APEC’s commitment to mitigating the negative economic consequences of coronavirus while maintaining a fair, free, open, and stable trade and investment environment.