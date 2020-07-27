Taiwan Lottery says people with three zodiac signs most likely to win Power Lottery

Update: The winning numbers for Monday's Power Lottery are: 05, 08, 19, 21, 27, 37, with a special number of 02.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Lottery has revealed the astrological signs of the people most likely to become a billionaire from buying Power Lottery (威力彩) tickets as the jackpot is expected to hit a record high of NT$3.17 billion (US$108 million) on Monday evening (July 27).

According to Taiwan Lottery Co., Capricorns take the lion's share of those winning the top prize of the Power Lottery, also known as Super Lotto, with 20.7 percent. Leos come in second with 17.2 percent, followed by Aquariuses’ 13.8 percent, wrote Newtalk.

The figures were based on statistics compiled since 2014, the fourth round of Power Lottery, which had gone 47 draws without a winner as of July 23. Draws of the lottery take place every Monday and Thursday.

Out of the 12 Chinese zodiac signs, Rats and Horses are most likely to hit the jackpot, each taking up 17.9 percent of the total winners. Tigers, Snakes, and Dogs take the second spot with 10.7 percent, while Roosters, Goats, Monkeys, and Rabbits each constitute 7.1 percent.

Those who try their luck at lottery shops in Taichung City tend to have been the luckiest, with nine out of 30 winners hailing from the municipality. New Taipei City and Tainan City produced five and four winners, respectively.

Individuals must match all six numbers in the first section of the ticket and one number in the second row to claim the top prize of the Power Lottery.