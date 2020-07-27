Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense increases budget for coastal missile system

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese military has doubled its budget to allow for the purchase of mobile coastal Harpoon missile systems from the United States to build up defenses along the nation’s shores, and the sale is expected to receive approval from the U.S. side by 2023.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) in May decided to request a sale of more than 10 sets of mobile Harpoon missile systems and related equipment from the U.S with an initial budget of NT$51 billion (US$1.7 billion), according to Up Media. However, after Washington conducted a second assessment of the potential sale, the number of Harpoon missiles increased while the number of missile systems remained the same.

The new budget of NT$81 billion has forced the Navy to reduce its allotment for 10 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters to NT$30 billion and to postpone the potential sale until after 2022.

According to people familiar with the matter, both Taiwanese and U.S officials agree that the Harpoon missile system is an "extremely urgent" item necessary to strengthen Taiwan’s coastal defense. Deputy Defense Minister Chang Che-ping (張哲平) explained to the Legislative Yuan in May that this system would "rapidly increase [the military’s] combat effectiveness."

Defense officials say that the Harpoon's land-based units have superior mobility compared to the Hsiung Feng II missile system.