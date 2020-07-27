Infor and Nippon Systemware Forge Alliance to Market Infor CloudSuite Industrial ERP Package for Japan’s manufacturing Industry

Partnership to build core business systems to accelerate the digital shift for customers

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 27 July 2020 - Infor/Infor Japan K.K. and Nippon Systemware Co., Ltd. (NSW; Headquarter: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; President and Chief Executive Officer: Shoji Tada) today announced the provision of Infor CloudSuite Industrial, Infor's enterprise resource planning (ERP) package for the manufacturing industry in a newly-inked partner agreement to help Japanese customers accelerate their digital journey. Under the partnership, NSW can sell or otherwise provide Infor CloudSuite Industrial as a supply chain solution (ERP) for managing sales and production planning. This will enable both Infor and NSW to provide even higher value-added solutions that span both the engineering chain and supply chain.





With multi-language, multi-currency, and multi-site support, Infor CloudSuite Industrial is an ERP package for manufacturing companies with global. operations It is already used in over 6,000 locations globally, including over 1,400 locations in the Asia-Pacific and over 200 locations in Japan alone.





NSW has a long history of achievement and expertise across the engineering chain (product lifecycle management and product data management), managing data related to design and manufacturing in the manufacturing industry. In recent years, it has combined the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide solutions for delivering instructions and collecting performance data in production environments, while supporting its customers through their digital transformation (DX).





This alliance is off to a promising start to fulfil current market and business needs, with the ERP package having already been trialed by a medical devices manufacturer in a project to rebuild its core business system, including its global sites. Going forward, Infor and NSW will continue collaborating in the areas of Infor CloudSuite Industrial and other solutions for the manufacturing industry as both parties help build core business solutions that support digital transformation for customers.





"We welcome Nippon Systemware to the Infor Partner Network. With Infor's continued commitment to deliver finely-tuned, industry-specific solutions in the cloud to help our customers maximise efficiencies and accelerate growth, and NSW's years of experience in the manufacturing industry in Japan, we are confident that our combined strengths can help to accelerate digital transformation within the manufacturing industry here", says Shinya Miura, Country Manager & Vice President, Infor Japan K.K.





"We are excited about the partner agreement with Infor. This partnership will enable us to offer comprehensive range of solutions for the manufacturing industry, covering both the engineering and supply chains. Furthermore, together with Infor, we will provide high-value-added services to our customers in the manufacturing industry by leveraging synergies with our strength in IoT, AI and embedded software development.", says Takeshi Yamada, Executive Corporate Officer, Nippon Systemware Co., Ltd.





About Nippon Systemware

Nippon Systemware (NSW) was founded in 1966. It is a one-stop provider of solutions, from building systems to support manufacturing, distribution, and other industries, to designing and operating IT infrastructure, and providing cloud services from in its own data centers. It is also engaged in embedded system development, and LSI and circuit board design and development, in the in-vehicle, communications and facilities fields. With a focus on the fields of IoT and AI, which leverage these capabilities, it aims to become a company that leads the digital transformation of customers through the provision of solutions and services underpinned by its Toami IoT platform.





For more details, see https://www.nsw.co.jp/





About Infor





Infor is a global cloud business software provider specializing by market sector. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. For more information, visit https://www.infor.com/ja-jp.





