AP PHOTOS: Young Israelis play leading role in new protests

In this combo of photos taken on July 23 and July 24, 2020, demonstrators pose for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem. The wave of colorful and combative demonstrations against Netanyahu and his perceived failure to handle the country's deepening economic crisis have been characterized by youth. With flags, facemasks, drums, placards and an assortment of props, thousands have been taking to the streets to demand change in a variety of unique ways. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)