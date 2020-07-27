AP PHOTOS: Young Israelis play leading role in new protests

In this combo of photos taken on July 23 and July 24, 2020, demonstrators pose for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin N...
In this combo of photos taken on July 23 and July 24, 2020, demonstrators pose for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem. The wave of colorful and combative demonstrations against Netanyahu and his perceived failure to handle the country's deepening economic crisis have been characterized by youth. With flags, facemasks, drums, placards and an assortment of props, thousands have been taking to the streets to demand change in a variety of unique ways. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Shelly Lieber, 25, wears a mask representing Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and poses for a photo during a protest against him outside his...
Shelly Lieber, 25, wears a mask representing Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and poses for a photo during a protest against him outside his residence in Jerusalem, Friday, July 24, 2020. The wave of colorful and combative demonstrations against Netanyahu and his perceived failure to handle the country's deepening economic crisis have been characterized by youth. With flags, facemasks, drums, placards and an assortment of props, thousands have been taking to the streets to demand change in a variety of unique ways. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Nir Barak, 35, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, Ju...
Nir Barak, 35, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 23, 2020. The wave of colorful and combative demonstrations against Netanyahu and his perceived failure to handle the country's deepening economic crisis have been characterized by youth. With flags, facemasks, drums, placards and an assortment of props, thousands have been taking to the streets to demand change in a variety of unique ways. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Aharon Lubitsch, 32, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursd...
Aharon Lubitsch, 32, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 23, 2020. The wave of colorful and combative demonstrations against Netanyahu and his perceived failure to handle the country's deepening economic crisis have been characterized by youth. With flags, facemasks, drums, placards and an assortment of props, thousands have been taking to the streets to demand change in a variety of unique ways. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Shachar Oren, 25, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday,...
Shachar Oren, 25, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 23, 2020. Hebrew on sign reads, "Bribery, Fraud, Breach of Trust, submarine. The wave of colorful and combative demonstrations against Netanyahu and his perceived failure to handle the country's deepening economic crisis have been characterized by youth. With flags, facemasks, drums, placards and an assortment of props, thousands have been taking to the streets to demand change in a variety of unique ways. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Maayan Segal, 37,poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Friday, Ju...
Maayan Segal, 37,poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Friday, July 24, 2020. The wave of colorful and combative demonstrations against Netanyahu and his perceived failure to handle the country's deepening economic crisis have been characterized by youth. With flags, facemasks, drums, placards and an assortment of props, thousands have been taking to the streets to demand change in a variety of unique ways. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Avishag Gaya, 24, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday,...
Avishag Gaya, 24, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 23, 2020. The wave of colorful and combative demonstrations against Netanyahu and his perceived failure to handle the country's deepening economic crisis have been characterized by youth. With flags, facemasks, drums, placards and an assortment of props, thousands have been taking to the streets to demand change in a variety of unique ways. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Zohar Yaar, 23, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, J...
Zohar Yaar, 23, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 23, 2020. The wave of colorful and combative demonstrations against Netanyahu and his perceived failure to handle the country's deepening economic crisis have been characterized by youth. With flags, facemasks, drums, placards and an assortment of props, thousands have been taking to the streets to demand change in a variety of unique ways. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Michal Esther Katzir, 35, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, T...
Michal Esther Katzir, 35, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 23, 2020. Hebrew on sign reads "Our strength is in our unity". The wave of colorful and combative demonstrations against Netanyahu and his perceived failure to handle the country's deepening economic crisis have been characterized by youth. With flags, facemasks, drums, placards and an assortment of props, thousands have been taking to the streets to demand change in a variety of unique ways. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Kalanit Sharon, 31, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursda...
Kalanit Sharon, 31, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 23, 2020. Hebrew on sign reads "An entire generation demands for future". The wave of colorful and combative demonstrations against Netanyahu and his perceived failure to handle the country's deepening economic crisis have been characterized by youth. With flags, facemasks, drums, placards and an assortment of props, thousands have been taking to the streets to demand change in a variety of unique ways. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
An Israeli family pose for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, ...
An Israeli family pose for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 23, 2020. Hebrew on sign reads ". The wave of colorful and combative demonstrations against Netanyahu and his perceived failure to handle the country's deepening economic crisis have been characterized by youth. With flags, facemasks, drums, placards and an assortment of props, thousands have been taking to the streets to demand change in a variety of unique ways. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Dan Lantzet, 32, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, ...
Dan Lantzet, 32, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 23, 2020. Hebrew on sign reads, "Corrupted, we are fed up". The wave of colorful and combative demonstrations against Netanyahu and his perceived failure to handle the country's deepening economic crisis have been characterized by youth. With flags, facemasks, drums, placards and an assortment of props, thousands have been taking to the streets to demand change in a variety of unique ways. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Tel Bluver, 32, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, J...
Tel Bluver, 32, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 23, 2020. The wave of colorful and combative demonstrations against Netanyahu and his perceived failure to handle the country's deepening economic crisis have been characterized by youth. With flags, facemasks, drums, placards and an assortment of props, thousands have been taking to the streets to demand change in a variety of unique ways. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Daniel Shama, 25, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday,...
Daniel Shama, 25, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 23, 2020. The wave of colorful and combative demonstrations against Netanyahu and his perceived failure to handle the country's deepening economic crisis have been characterized by youth. With flags, facemasks, drums, placards and an assortment of props, thousands have been taking to the streets to demand change in a variety of unique ways. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Dekel Gilag, 25, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, ...
Dekel Gilag, 25, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 23, 2020. The wave of colorful and combative demonstrations against Netanyahu and his perceived failure to handle the country's deepening economic crisis have been characterized by youth. With flags, facemasks, drums, placards and an assortment of props, thousands have been taking to the streets to demand change in a variety of unique ways. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Eitan Shaag, 25, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Friday, Ju...
Eitan Shaag, 25, poses for a photo during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Friday, July 24, 2020. The wave of colorful and combative demonstrations against Netanyahu and his perceived failure to handle the country's deepening economic crisis have been characterized by youth. With flags, facemasks, drums, placards and an assortment of props, thousands have been taking to the streets to demand change in a variety of unique ways. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
JERUSALEM (AP) — The wave of colorful and combative demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent weeks have been dominated by young Israelis.
Israel has a long tradition of political protests that draw huge crowds. In recent years, anti-Netanyahu rallies have mostly been the domain of Israel’s old guardians of liberal values, who accuse the prime minister of using authoritarian tactics to chip away at the country's democratic ideals.
But the unprecedented economic downturn caused by the coronavirus, and a crisis of confidence in leadership, have spurred a younger generation of Israelis wary of their future to take on a more prominent role in the protests. Many of them have little or no history of political involvement.
With flags, face masks, drums, placards and an assortment of props, thousands have been taking to the streets to demand change in a variety of unique ways.
Here is a gallery of images from AP photographer Oded Balilty.
___
Follow Associated Press photographers and photo editors on Twitter at www.twitter.com/AP_Images and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/apnews