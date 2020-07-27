  1. Home
  2. Society

Thai migrant worker tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Taiwan

Migrant worker who left Taiwan confirmed with COVID-19 during quarantine in Thailand

  1470
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/27 14:31
Thai migrant worker tests positive for COVID-19 after returing from Taiwan. (Pixabay photo)

Thai migrant worker tests positive for COVID-19 after returing from Taiwan. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Thai migrant worker has tested positive for coronavirus during quarantine shortly after returning from Taiwan.

During a press conference on Monday (July 27), Thailand's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin announced that four more cases have been reported in the country. He said all new patients were considered imported, including an individual who had just returned from Taiwan on July 21.

According to CNA, the individual was a migrant worker who resided in the Northern Taiwanese city of Taoyuan and tested positive for the disease five days into his quarantine. He took Taiwan's China Airlines flight CI-831 for his trip home.

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has not commented on the case but is expected to do so at the media briefing Monday afternoon.

As of Monday, Thailand has recorded a total of 3,295 coronavirus cases, including 58 deaths. The government of the Southeast Asian country has extended its state of emergency for another month, until the end of August, in light of the worsening global pandemic situation.
Thailand
migrant worker
migrant
coronavirus
pandemic
COVID-19
foreign worker

RELATED ARTICLES

Residents of small Taiwanese island complain about too many tourists
Residents of small Taiwanese island complain about too many tourists
2020/07/25 19:09
Taiwan to start human testing of coronavirus vaccine in August
Taiwan to start human testing of coronavirus vaccine in August
2020/07/24 17:18
Taiwan’s China Airlines to bring Taiwanese home from Bali
Taiwan’s China Airlines to bring Taiwanese home from Bali
2020/07/24 16:50
Taiwan will require all Philippine arrivals to be tested for coronavirus
Taiwan will require all Philippine arrivals to be tested for coronavirus
2020/07/24 15:47
Taiwan reports 3 new imported coronavirus cases from Philippines
Taiwan reports 3 new imported coronavirus cases from Philippines
2020/07/24 14:49