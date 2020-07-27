Thai migrant worker tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Taiwan

Thai migrant worker tests positive for COVID-19 after returing from Taiwan. (Pixabay photo) Thai migrant worker tests positive for COVID-19 after returing from Taiwan. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Thai migrant worker has tested positive for coronavirus during quarantine shortly after returning from Taiwan.

During a press conference on Monday (July 27), Thailand's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin announced that four more cases have been reported in the country. He said all new patients were considered imported, including an individual who had just returned from Taiwan on July 21.

According to CNA, the individual was a migrant worker who resided in the Northern Taiwanese city of Taoyuan and tested positive for the disease five days into his quarantine. He took Taiwan's China Airlines flight CI-831 for his trip home.

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has not commented on the case but is expected to do so at the media briefing Monday afternoon.

As of Monday, Thailand has recorded a total of 3,295 coronavirus cases, including 58 deaths. The government of the Southeast Asian country has extended its state of emergency for another month, until the end of August, in light of the worsening global pandemic situation.