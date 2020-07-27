Chinese citizens celebrate closure of US consulate in Chengdu

Chinese citizens celebrate closure of U.S. consulate in Chengdu. Chinese citizens celebrate closure of U.S. consulate in Chengdu. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Groups of Chinese citizens were seen taking selfies and photos outside of the U.S. consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu Sunday (July 26) to celebrate its closure amid rising tensions between the two superpowers.

As U.S. consular officials departed the facility after Beijing ordered its shutdown, throngs of local residents jammed a nearby sidewalk to document the significant moment. Vans and moving trucks bearing diplomatic plates were also seen pulling out of the consulate ahead of the eviction deadline set by the Chinese government.

To avoid unnecessary confrontations, the police in Chengdu set up metal barriers along the street and sidewalk in front of the U.S. consulate.

According to New Talk, local authorities are implementing strict measures to prevent provocative behaviors from Chinese citizens after a man was caught setting off fireworks outside the building on Friday (July 24). A woman was also singing "China, I love you" before she was stopped by law enforcement officers.

Some Chengdu residents have described the deteriorating relations between the U.S. and China as regrettable but insisted that Beijing's closure of the U.S. consulate was only retaliation for the Trump administration shutting down China's consulate in Houston, Texas. The U.S. has accused Beijing of ramping up spy operations in the country and said Chinese consulates are being used for espionage and information theft, reported CNA.



Bus guided out of the U.S. consulate in Chengdu. (AP photo)



Chinese crowds gather to take photos of U.S. consulate before its closure. (AP photo)